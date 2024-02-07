Gators floating on The Athletic’s NCAA Tournament bubble

The NCAA Tournament is beginning to appear on the horizon over the current college basketball schedule. While there are still plenty of games left to play, the postseason picture is slowly but surely coming into view.

The Athletic’s Justin Williams was one of a few to release their tournament bubble watch articles, in which he surveys the country looking at which teams are in and those with work left to do. Among those teams mentioned are the Florida Gators, who landed in the “on the bubble” category, which is the third of three tiers.

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers were listed as locks for the Big Dance, while the Kentucky Wildcats, Auburn Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks are still projected to be in the final field. The Ole Miss Rebels, Mississippi State Bulldogs and Texas A&M Aggies join the Orange and Blue on the final level.

The Gators return home to host Auburn inside the O’Connell Center on Saturday, Feb. 10. Tipoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

