Florida dominates LSU in historic 20-run win to extend Men’s College World Series

Florida’s Ty Evans, right, hit the first grand slam in a MCWS final on Sunday afternoon. (Steven Branscombe/USA Today)

Florida didn’t hold back Sunday afternoon in Omaha.

The Gators rolled past LSU in historic fashion in Game 2 of the Men’s College World Series on Sunday, 24-4. That win, following their loss Saturday, forced a deciding Game 3 on Monday night.

Florida set or matched several MCWS records in the win. The Gators had six home runs and a record-tying 23 hits in the 20-run win. Their 24 runs was the most scored in a single game in MCWS history, too.

The Gators’ 20-run win was the most lopsided in the event since Notre Dame beat Northern Colorado, 23-2, in 1957, according to ESPN.

Both Jac Caglianone and Ty Evans had two home runs in the win, and Evans hit a grand slam in the third to put the Gators up 7-3 at the time. That was the first-ever grand slam in a MCWS finals game.

Wyatt Langford and BT Roipelle also hit home runs in the win. Caglianone now has 33 home runs on the year, the most in the nation.

LSU had five errors, a season-high, that led to six runs Sunday afternoon. Florida starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep allowed four hits, walked six and hit two batters in his less than three innings on the mound.

Sunday’s blowout win came on the heels of LSU’s 4-3 win Saturday night. Tigers pitcher Ty Floyd struck out a career-high 17 batters in their 11-inning win in Game 1 of the series, which was the most in a MCWS game in 51 years, and then Cade Beloso hit a game-winning home run in the 11th to finally end the contest.

Game 3 of the series is set for Monday night. The Tigers are looking for their first national title since 2009 and seventh total. The Gators haven’t won a championship since 2017.