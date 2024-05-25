Florida defensive end Romando Johnson schedules a Rutgers football OV

Romando Johnson is locked in for an official visit with Rutgers football.

A 6-foot-3, 245-pound defensive end from Monarch High School, Johnson has an offer list that includes Florida, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Louisville, Miami, Penn State and Tennessee. He announced his Rutgers football official visit via social media on Friday.

Earlier this month, Johnson was offered by Boston College.

A three-star edge, 247 Sports ranks him as the No. 32 player at his position in the nation and the No. 60 overall recruit this cycle in Florida.

Last year in 11 games played, Johnson had 28 total tackles including three tackles for a loss. He also had six sacks with a pass defended, a fumble caused and a fumble recovery.

Florida continues to be an important pipeline for Rutgers and Greg Schiano. From the eight committed players in the 2025 class, two are from Florida.

In April, defensive tackle Jyon Simon committed to Rutgers. The three-star from Florida (ranked the No. 62 prospect in the state by On3) had offers that included Texas, Tennessee, USC (University of Southern California), Pittsburgh, Jacksonville State. North Carolina State and Colorado.

The first commit for Rutgers in the 2025 class came last fall from Sean Ashenfelder. The three-star quarterback was offered by UCF, Cincinnati, UConn, Liberty, Pittsburgh, USF, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire