Florida baseball enters final regular season series just outside RPI top 25

Despite Florida being on a six-series losing streak that’s spanned a month and a half, the Gators are still well positioned to finish the 2024 regular season inside the top 25 of the RPI rankings.

According to D1Baseball’s latest update, Florida stands at No. 29, but that’s following a six-spot dip over the past seven days. The Gators tend to compete with the best teams in the sport only to come up short the next day. They solved their midweek problem, which means they’re beating the mid-major teams SEC elites are supposed to again but a 26-25 record hardly impresses.

Much the like college basketball’s NET rankings, the D1Baseball RPI rankings use a quadrant system. Quadrant 1 wins and Quadrant 4 losses are the biggest drivers of movement in a system like that, and Florida is 11-1 against Q4 opponents.

The 11-16 record against Q1 opponent is less impressive, but it’s not bad enough to drag Florida down to the 40s and 50s. Playing in the SEC is hard, and Florida is a sweep away from finishing the season with a decent conference record.

As expected, the top 25 is littered with SEC teams. Kentucky, Texas A&M, Georgia and Arkansas control the top four spots, and Tennessee checks in at No. 6 overall. Alabama is next up at No. 11, Mississippi State is at No. 15 and South Carolina is hanging on to a top-20 spot at No. 19.

No. 24 Ole Miss and No. 28 Vanderbilt are the other two SEC teams ahead of Florida on the list. Only No. 34 LSU, No. 45 Auburn and No. 106 Missouri are ranked lower than UF.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire