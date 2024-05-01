Florida Atlantic star Johnell Davis announces transfer to Arkansas

Former Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis announced Wednesday on Instagram that he has committed to transfer to play for head coach John Calipari and Arkansas after four years with the Owls.

Davis, who entered the transfer portal on April 2, was named the Co-American Athletic Conference Player of the Year after averaging 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals on 41.4% shooting from 3-point range.

He was also named to the All-AAC first team.

Davis helped lead the Owls to consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. The Owls (25-9) were ranked in the top 25 for 16 straight weeks and were among 14 teams to sell out every home game this past season.

Calipari announced on April 9 that he was departing as head coach at Kentucky, ending a 15-year run with the program. He was named head coach at Arkansas the following day after agreeing to a five-year contract with a salary beginning at $7 million per season.

Davis joins former Kentucky center Zvonimir Ivišić and Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo in committing to play for Calipari via the transfer portal. The program also adds top-30 prospects Karter Knox (No. 20), Billy Richmond (No. 22) and Boogie Fland (No. 26).

The former Owl also announced last month that he declared for the 2024 NBA draft while maintaining his remaining college eligibility. He is expected to interview and work out with teams this month before deciding on his status for next season.

He has until May 29 to withdraw from the draft and return to school.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire