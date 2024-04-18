Florida adds Air Force tight end via transfer portal as walk-on

The college football transfer portal opened wide this week and the Florida Gators have already had some action on both sides of the equation as players seek the best schools for their talents.

The Orange and Blue took advantage of the de facto free agency system on Tuesday night, adding former Air Force Falcons tight end Caleb Rillos as a walk-on for the 2024 roster. The 6-foot-6-inch, 255-pound end feels like he found his new home in Gainesville after his commitment.

“Coming from Air Force, the facilities at Florida were amazing,” he told Swamp247. “The athletic building, the new 85 million dollar facility. Then talking with Coach Callaway, he’s a great guy, super funny, good leader. Talking with Coach (Billy) Napier, I really enjoyed talking with him.”

Napier seems to have an eye for a greater purpose as well.

“They said a huge part of bringing me in is a leadership aspect.”

Rillos graduates from the Air Force on May 30 and plans to head to Florida in early June to get settled. He also noted that he plans to play in four games and redshirt, following that up with a scholarship in 2025.

Florida kicks off its 2024 regular-season schedule on Aug. 31 against the Miami Hurricanes inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gators open their SEC schedule with the Texas A&M Aggies arriving in the Swamp on Sept. 14.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire