Floria women’s golf standout earns All-American honors

Florida women’s golfer Maisie Filler earned a major honor on Friday after being named a WGCA Second-Team All-American. The WGCA honor is the first of her career and by a Gator since Sierra Brooks in 2019.

Filler was also named to the All-SEC First-Team and was a four-time conference golfer of the week recipient this season. She played in every tournament (11) and was in the lineup for the third consecutive season with eight times in the No. 1 spot.

The graduating senior won three straight stroke play tournaments, becoming the eighth Gator all-time to win three events in a season and a row since Brooks accomplished the feat in 2018. Filler’s medals came at the Tar Heel Invitational (first collegiate win), The Ally, and Moon Golf Invitational.

She is one of 12 Gator golfers in program history to win three individual tournaments and her season stroke average of 71.3 ranks second all-time for a single-season.

Filler led the team in stroke average (71.3), birdies (109), top-5s (6), top-10s (6), top-25s (7), low 18 (64), 36 (134), 54-hole (203) scores, rounds in the 60s (10), team-best finishes (6), par or better rounds (19), under par rounds (14) and tournaments (6) during the 2024 campaign.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire