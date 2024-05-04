Flathead tennis sweeps Butte, falls to Missoula Big Sky

May 4—Flathead's Holden Askvig picked up a straight sets victory over Butte's Drew Hanson as the Braves defeated the Bulldogs 6-1 in high school tennis Friday.

Elle Westover picked up a two-set victory on the girls side to make it a Flathead sweep against Butte.

Chase Fulton and William Jewell picked up the only win for the Butte boys against the Flathead No. 3 doubles pairing of Owen Eisinger and Joel Jones.

The Bulldogs' No. 4 girls doubles pairing of Sophia Groesbeck and Hallie Vanderlinder nabbed the sole win for Butte.

Flathead's singles players combined to go 8-0 against the Bulldogs, only losing a single set.

The Braves and Bravettes dropped their second dual on the day to Missoula Big Sky. The boys fell 7-1 and the girls dropped all eight matches.

Eisinger and Jones grabbed the only win for the Braves against the Eagles, winning in three sets.

Flathead boys 6, Butte 1

SINGLES: Holden Askvig, Flathead def. Drew Hanson 6-0. 6-0; Ezias Bailey, Flathead def. Cole Skeel 6-2, 6-2; Michael Palmer, Flathead def. Bryce Gratton 6-2, 6-4; Aiden Skees, Flathead def. Matthew Wheldon 6-7, 6-1, 10-8.

DOUBLES: Kobe Schlegel/Garett Adoretti, Flathead def. Josh Schrader/Briggs Joseph 6-1. 6-0; Tag Schow/Tyler Shawback, Flathead def. Jace Gender/Jaxon Gonart 6-1, 6-4; Chase Fulton/William Jewell, Butte def. Owen Eisinger/Joel Jones 6-1, 6-4.

Flathead Girls 7, Butte 1

SINGLES: Elle Westover, Flathead def. Tatum Trefts 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Loran, Flathead def. Chlow Jewell 6-4, 6-1; Azalea Bailey, Flathead def. Rory Trafford 6-0, 6-1; Sienna Blanchard, Flathead def. Alaina Callarman 6-2, 6-2.

DOUBLES: Keegan Williams/Chloe Converse, Flathead def. Emily Allred/Danika Smith 6-1, 6-0; Lolita Sattler/Graci White, Flathead def. Sienna Bradley/Alexis King 6-1, 6-0; Nina Parris/Ava Malmin, Flathead def. Alyssa Pennock/Jordyn Yellenich 6-2, 6-0; Sophia Groesbeck/Hallie Vanderlinder, Butte def. 5-7, 6-4, 10-8.

Big Sky boys 7, Flathead 1

SINGLES: Liam Baldassin, Big Sky def. Holden Askvig 6-4, 6-4; Isaiah Reed, Big Sky def. Ezias Bailey 6-2, 6-0; Aiden Gorman, Big Sky def. Michael Palmer 6-3, 6-2; Jace Meyer, Big Sky def. Aiden Skees 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES: Jake Keintz/Brady McInnis, Big Sky def. Kobe Schlegel/Garett Adoretti 6-2, 6-4; Colter Jenson/Silas Jones, Butte def. Tag Schow/Tyler Shawback 6-3, 6-2; Owen Eisinger/Joel Jones, Flathead def. Aaron Tribble/Bryson Corcoran 6-5, 3-6, 10-6; Jax Holloway/Bridger Phillips, Big Sky win via forfeit.

Big Sky Girls 8, Flathead 0

SINGLES: Maddie McInnis, Big Sky def. 6-4, 6-1; Reagan Staggs, Big Sky def. Sarah Loran 6-2, 6-0; Addie Winward, Big Sky def, Azalea Bailey 6-0, 6-2; Maya Halter, Big Sky def. Nina Parris 6-1, 6-3.

DOUBLES: Katie Williams/Amber Williams, Big Sky def. Keegan Williams/Chloe Converse 6-0, 6-1; Kadyn Easter/Chole Dosier, Big Sky def. Lolita Sattler/Graci White 6-0, 6-0; Morgan McClung/Avery Wolf, Big Sky def. Ava Malmin/Faith Pecora 6-1, 6-0; Ashley Gardiner/Riley Laslovich, Big Sky def. Sienna Blanchard/Natalie Haag 6-3, 7-6.