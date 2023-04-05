Five Wisconsin Badgers earn All-Academic Big Ten honors
Five members of the Wisconsin basketball team earned All-Academic Big Ten honors on Wednesday.
Here are the eligibility rules for earning a conference All-Academic selection:
To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team, as verified by being on the official squad list as of March 1 for winter sports, have been enrolled full-time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
The five Badgers to earn the academic honor were Steven Crowl, Jordan Davis, Isaac Gard, Markus Ilver, and Isaac Lindsey. In total, 131 student-athletes earned the distinction through fall and winter sports.
Shoutout to these guys for earning Academic All-B1G honors!
INFO | 📰 https://t.co/tj2HFrDaGO pic.twitter.com/xhyIhx2ijL
— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) April 5, 2023