Five teams kicked game-winning field goals as time expired, most in a day in NFL history

Today was one of the most exciting days in the history of the NFL.

Five different games ended with a game-winning field goal as time expired. That has never happened in NFL history.

Lions kicker Riley Patterson hit a 41-yard field goal to beat the Chargers 41-38.

Cardinals kicker Matt Prater hit a 23-yard field goal to beat the Falcons 25-23.

Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins hit a 40-yard field goal to beat the Ravens 33-31.

Texans kicker Matt Ammendola hit a 38-yard field goal to beat the Bengals 30-27.

Seahawks kicker Jason Myers hit a 43-yard field goal to beat the Commanders 29-26.

On a great day of football, kickers delivered at the ends of games.