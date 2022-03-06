Five Storylines for Ohio State spring ball

Spring has almost sprung — at least meteorologically and in the case of Ohio State football. That’s because OSU’s spring practices are set to begin on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. and the Woody Hayes Athletic Center is about to be buzzing.

Last season was not successful for Buckeye standards. There was no Big Ten title and no College Football Playoff appearance to speak of. There was a shared division title and Rose Bowl victory, but that’s not how things are measured on the banks of the Olentangy. That’s highly successful for other programs, but not the blue blood that is the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Coming into the offseason, there are plenty of things to watch for. Though the offense returns a lot of skill position players, the defense is being reworked and there are a ton of fresh faces on the coaching staff.

You can’t lose a football season in the spring, but you sure can get off on the wrong foot and not keep pace with other programs, especially when you are the one everyone seems to be chasing.

So, we’ll keep our eyes on all the shenanigans going on over there at the Woody. Here are five storylines to watch as the helmets and pads go on in Columbus.

The defense, the defense, the defense ...

New Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is getting paid

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles watches during football practice at the Sherman Smith Training Center. Credit: The Oklahoman

Why we are interested

It was clearly the sore point of the team last year. Sure, there were times when it appeared some of the leaks in the defensive dam had been plugged, but against better teams, the cracks appeared and resulted in a raging gush of yards and points allowed. The Ohio State defense has not been up to championship level for a couple of years now, and it’s the most important thing that needs fixing.

Ryan Day went out and got the best guy he could in former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to fix it all, and everyone is anxious to see how things change, who gets playing time, and what kind of difference his presence in culture, scheming, and game planning can make.

Story continues

Who wins the backup quarterback job?

Akron vs Ohio State three and out halftime review | Buckeyes Wire

Sep 25, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Why we are interested

Starting quarterback C.J. Stroud is going to be a leading Heisman candidate heading into the 2022 season, but what about behind him. You have to think that Kyle McCord will get the first crack at the backup job, especially with Quinn Ewers and Jack Miller transferring to greener pastures, but will Devin Brown enter the fray?

You don’t have to look too far in the past to see how important the guys are behind the starter, and it’ll be doubly important to have guys that can sling it if Stroud is unavailable at all. Our money is on McCord becoming a playmaker and showing off that 5-star talent, but we’ll see who pushes him.

How does the offenisve line piece together?

Ohio State football availability, injury report for Indiana game

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Harry Miller (76) juggles the ball during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Why we are interested

The offensive line was fantastic at times, but got bullied against teams like Oregon and Michigan, especially when trying to run the ball. Having a power running game is in the DNA of the Ohio State program, and to win a championship, it has to be in the future as well. This unit was good when in pass protection, but Justin Frye came in from UCLA to improve the room’s ability to push the defense around as well.

With some key departures, we’ll have to see how this unit pieces together. There are talented guys there that should be able to form a dominant unit, but the culture will need to change a bit with all the guys plugged into the right spot. We won’t completely know the answer to all of this in the spring, but we’ll see the shadow perhaps of what it might become.

Who else will emerge at the wide reciever position?

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) looks back to Utah players after a reception during the fourth quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Why we are interested

So, we feel pretty good about what returning sensation Jaxon Smith-Njigba is going to give the passing game, and there was also a lot to like with what we saw from Marvin Harrison, Jr., but what other pass-catchers emerge from there? If Julian Flemming can stay healthy, he’s a dynamic threat that’s a former five-star prospect, but there is also Emeka Egbuka who also had five stars hanging around his neck when he came to Columbus.

The options are plenty, but there are three spots that will get the bulk of the snaps. We’ll get an idea of the early pecking order during the spring as a base of what we might be looking at.

What will the running back rotation look like?

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs past Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Why we are interested

There is no doubt that TreVeyon Henderson is the most dynamic and explosive option out of the backfield. However, there were times when Miyan Williams also came in and showed what he can do. You always need to have the other guy that can come in and give someone like Henderson a break and provide a change of pace.

Will the coaching staff work the run in more, and if they do, will Williams be more a part of things back there? It’s hard to take Henderson off the field, but it’s a long season and you have to think about injuries and tired body and legs as things progress.

[listicle id=72167]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1