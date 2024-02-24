Five-star WR Jaime Ffrench sets visit to Texas

Texas will host one of the top prospects in the 2025 recruiting class this spring.

Inside Texas’ Joe Cook recently reported the Longhorns have scheduled a visit with five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench on April 6.

Ffrench decommitted from Alabama last month and is rated the No. 3 wide receiver in the nation for the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. The Jacksonville (FL) native hauled in 62 receptions for 1,247 yards and 14 touchdowns last season for Mandarin High School.

He revealed his top five schools last June of Alabama, Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Florida State. Ffrench received an offer from Texas on Jan. 29 and it appears Steve Sarkisian’s staff has already made a positive impression on the multi-sport athlete.

