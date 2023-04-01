Five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews ‘loved the energy’ at Auburn’s practice

The Auburn Tigers hosted five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews on an unofficial visit Friday and they are starting to become a factor in his recruitment.

It was his second visit to the Plains and Matthews, who included Auburn in his top 12 schools, told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports that the visit “went good.”

He was impressed with the energy Auburn had at practice and enjoyed getting to meet with Hugh Freeze and wide receivers coach Marcus Davis.

Matthews is the No. 6 overall player and No. 1 wide receiver in the 247Sports Composite ranking. The Lilburn native is also the No. 2 player from Georgia.

His mother Regina was with him and also had a great time.

“On our second visit to Auburn, we had a great sunny day to watch practice, put names/voices with faces and tour the new football facilities,” she told Wiltfong. “Mike had the opportunity to see the practice up close and personal and speak with the great football coaching staff. The Auburn campus is so picturesque and we enjoyed our time there. It is important to experience a day like that during the recruiting process.”

The visit gives Auburn a chance for the talented wide receiver who has also unofficially visited Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and has scheduled an official visit to USC.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder caught 48 passes for 1,030 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior for Parkview High School. On defense, he made 20 tackles and picked off one pass as a safety.

