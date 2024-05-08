Five-star recruiting target setting up visit to UNC basketball

North Carolina is in pursuit of a few big recruiting targets in the 2025 class, hoping to finally land a commitment. And it sounds like they are making serious progress with one of their big targets.

Five-star guard Darryn Peterson is a prospect that UNC has been in pursuit of for a long time. He’s near the top of their recruiting board for the 2025 class and even made his updated list.

As Peterson is starting the process of reopening his recruitment due to coaching changes, there’s some good news for the Tar Heels. Peterson is working on getting a visit set to Chapel Hill to see the program sometime soon.

He recently caught up with Rob Cassidy of Rivals.com to break down potential future visits in his recruitment including to UNC:

“The next one I’m setting up is a North Carolina official, but we don’t have that date yet.” ON WHAT HE HOPES TO SEE DURING HIS NORTH CAROLINA VISIT: “I’m excited to see what it’s like down there. I watched some of their games this year and I’ve been waiting to take this official visit for a while. Watching RJ Davis and how ball dominant he was and how he got to hoop this year, I feel like if I go there we could have similar type games.”

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Peterson is starting to see his recruitment pick up more recently as well. Both Kentucky and Arkansas are getting involved after recent coaching changes, adding another dynamic to his recruitment.

The good news is that UNC is still in the race and is getting a visit down the line. Now it’s up to them to impress him and potentially seal the deal.

