Five-star QB Malachi Nelson follows Lincoln Riley to USC Trojans

Five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, who had decommitted from the Oklahoma Sooners following head coach Lincoln Riley’s departure, has taken the next step to move on from the program — or, in this case, “fight on.”

The move to USC by Nelson now leaves all eyes on the other three top recruits from Oklahoma’s 2023 class: five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss, five-star athlete Makai Lemon—who just announced on Tuesday he was decommitting—and four-star running back Treyaun Webb. All have pivoted from Norman following Lincoln Riley’s departure to the West Coast.

So what’s next for the Sooners? While significant, the moves aren’t something that a perennial power like Oklahoma will need to fix with a dramatic course of action. But it certainly doesn’t help, either. Finding Riley’s replacement is the logical next step—and will help paint a clearer picture for the program once that piece of the riddle is solved.

Overall though? Add in Brian Kelly’s move to LSU, and this is shaping up to be quite the recruiting trail heading into next season’s class (which includes that talented guy named Arch Manning).

List