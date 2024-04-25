Five-star PG Boogie Fland will play for John Calipari at Arkansas

Five-star point guard Boogie Fland will be an Arkansas Razorback, as the former Kentucky signee announced his intention to follow John Calipari to Arkansas on Thursday. The decision comes in the wake of Fland's official visit to Fayetteville. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores what the Razorbacks are getting as well as what Fland’s pledge means for the bigger picture.









WHAT ARKANSAS IS GETTING

One of the highest-upside guards in the 2024 class, Fland’s current battle is with consistency of performance. That said, when he’s good he’s great and the good outings have far outnumbered the underwhelming ones during his high school career. At all of 6-foot-3, Fland is incredibly skilled and is a certified shot-maker from all three levels, including three-point range, an area from which he’s taken over a number of high-level games over the years. While he’s long been known for his ability to score off the dribble, Fland’s handle has improved even more over the last year and allows him to play either guard spot and look comfortable while doing so. He still needs to add more muscle, but the fact that he’s one of the younger prospects in the 2024 class is encouraging on that front. Fland is comfortable leading an up-tempo offense and is at his best when not trying to do too much from a facilitation standpoint. Defensively, his length, IQ and wing-span should serve him well as he beefs up his upper body, allowing him to guard multiple positions down the road. Fland averaged 15 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.8 APG to go along with three turnovers per contest in 17 EYBL games this season. He shot 43% from the floor on the season. The Archbishop Stepinac star has shined brightly this spring as well, dictating pace and putting his teammates in position to succeed at this year’s McDonald’s All-American Game. Fland’s performance trajectory seems positive as he speeds toward the start of his college career at Arkansas.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE RAZORBACKS

Calipari being able to effortlessly move his five-star point guard from Kentucky to Arkansas says a lot about the level at which the legendary head coach intends to recruit at his new school, The efficiency at which he got this deal done is reason for heightened optimism. It certainly doesn’t seem like much of Calipari’s shine has faded now that celebrated head coach is without the backing of the Kentucky brand, as he clearly has the resources to continue swimming in the recruiting pool’s deepest waters. What takes place on the floor this season will do a lot to determine if this kind of recruiting success compounds, but landing Fland Is a good sign for Razorback fans hoping their new head coach will continue to sign the blue chip talent he routinely recruited at his previous stop.

COACH’S CORNER

“Boogie is an extremely talented player who has worked really hard to be in this position today. He will bring an ability to not only score the ball but compete, defend and get others involved playing on or off the ball. He has a bright future ahead of him and will have to continue to work to reach his dreams. His game continues to improve on a daily basis and he is an even better kid and human off the court.” -- Archbishop Stepinac head coach Patrick Massaroni