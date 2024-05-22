Five-star guard Meleek Thomas recaps recent visit to Auburn

Auburn basketball has had success reeling in top guards such as Aden Holloway and Tahaad Pettiford in recent years and is looking to continue the trend in 2025.

Bruce Pearl and his coaching staff recently hosted five-star guard Meleek Thomas for an official visit, a visit that was deemed enjoyable. In a recent interview, Thomas tells Jamie Shaw of On3 that Auburn’s pitch was centered on its desire to win.

“Everything flowed when I was there. No one got mad at anyone and everyone seemed to get along off the court,” Thomas said. “The coaches are genuine. Coach (Bruce) Pearl just wants to win and that is the big thing for them. Coach Ira (Bowman) makes sure that I know that they just want to win there at Auburn.”

According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, Auburn trails Pittsburgh and Kentucky as the favorite to land Thomas at the time of this post. A Pittsburgh native, Thomas has already paid a visit to his hometown university and plans to check out Kansas, Illinois, Arkansas, and UConn before deciding on a new program to call home.

Thomas is the No. 7 overall recruit for the 2025 cycle according to On3, and the No. 3 shooting guard for the class, and the No. 1 overall prospect from Pennsylvania.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire