Five SEC players most likely to win the Heisman in 2022

The SEC has won the last three Heisman trophies, and it is reasonable to believe that the award will be coming south for the winter yet again in 2022. From returning winner Bryce Young to dark horse Jaxson Dart, the award is anyone’s for the taking.

The Crimson Tide have had back-to-back recipients in Young and NFL wide receiver DeVonta Smith, and they look to have two prime contenders this year, including Young and Will Anderson. Jahmyr Gibbs, the Georgia Tech transfer, also looks to impress in his first season in Tuscaloosa.

We have seen Joe Burrow of LSU and Johnny Manziel of Texas A&M burst onto the scene seemingly out of nowhere to win the award, who could that be this year?

Honorable Mentions

Fb Extra 025 Jpg

Will Levis (Kentucky)

K.J. Jefferson (Arkansas)

Spencer Rattler (South Carolina)

Tank Bigsby (Auburn)

Hendon Hooker (Tennessee)

Syndication: Journal-Courier

Despite not seeing a lot of team success with the Volunteers in 2021, Hendon Hooker personally had an outstanding year going for nearly 3,000 yards, 68.2% completion and 31 touchdowns to only three interceptions. If his numbers increase with a little team success he may be a name to keep an eye on in this race.

Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss)

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The USC transfer comes into the season trying to fill the big role of Carolina Panthers QB Matt Corrall. Dart and Lane Kiffin are the perfect mesh for this high flying Ole Miss offense, and as the conductor Dart will have the chance to put up outlandish numbers.

Anthony Richardson (Florida)

[Matt Pendleton/Special to Sun]

Richardson will be getting his first full season to start with the Gators in 2022, and there is a lot of hype for this young man in Gainesville. He has a frame comparison of Cam Newton and averaged nearly eight yards a carry on 51 attempts in 2021. He is going to be a problem for defenders.

Will Anderson (Alabama)

Albert Cesare / The Enquirer

Will Anderson attempts to become the second winner of the Heisman trophy ever with Michigan’s Desmond Howard. Anderson led the country in sacks and tackles for loss in 2021 and will be the anchor of one of the best pass rushes in college football.

Bryce Young (Alabama)

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

No surprise here, but the guy most likely to win the award is the man who currently holds the crown, Bryce Young. It may be difficult for Young to go back-to-back as only Archie Griffin of Ohio State has ever done that, but, Young is without a doubt one of the best players in the game and will almost certainly be in New York.

