Five reasons why Alabama will win the CFP national championship this season

Alabama’s 2021 season did not go as planned. In fact, it was kind of an usual season for the Crimson Tide. A regular season loss to Texas A&M, accompanied with some close games wit Auburn and Florida left fans with an uneasy feeling heading into the post season.

Yes, Nick Saban got the best of former assistant coach Kirby Smart in the SEC Championship game, but couldn’t get it done again in the national title game.

Plenty of talent from the 2021 roster will be lost to the NFL, but Saban and his staff are always prepared for any obstacles that may stand in their way.

Whether it be additions from the 2022 recruiting class, returning talent or big-time acquisitions from the transfer portal, there’s good reason to believe the Crimson Tide will be serious contenders to win it all in the upcoming college football season.

Leadership is clear

One thing was abundantly clear about Alabama in 2021, there was a lack of leadership on both sides of the ball. An overall young team didn’t have someone to look to for guidance. For 2022, quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson will undoubtedly be filling those roles.

Return of 2021 impact players

A lot of key players from the 2021 season are returning. Few left for various reasons, a high draft stock, a lack of eligibility or potentially transferring. In roles that are left vacant from departures, the never-ending next-man-up mentality applies. The losses from the roster won’t be doing all too much damage.

The Transfer Portal

Alabama will welcome in a few transfers that should make a massive difference. Cornerback Eli Ricks from LSU, running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech and wide receiver Jermaine Burton from Georgia.

Players have something to prove

Yes, Bryce Young may have won the Heisman Trophy last season, but he’s got dreams bigger than college football. Young and players like Will Anderson and Henry To’o To’o and various others will most likely declare for the NFL draft after this season. Performing at their highest possible level means more money and a higher draft position. There was also a lot of talk from college football fans regarding some players on Alabama being overhyped and overrated.

It's what's expected

Nick Saban said it himself, he hates losing more than he likes winning. Well, there’s no worse way to lose than on the last game of the season on national television when a championship is on the line. We all saw what happened in 2020 when Alabama took down everyone in their path after losing in 2019 to Clemson. A repeat of that may be on its way.

