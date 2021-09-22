Five players to watch to use the Evan Fournier traded player exception on

The Boston Celtics have become pioneers in the art of juggling traded player exceptions (TPEs) to maintain cap flexibility and manage their overall luxury tax burden, deftly using second-round draft picks to allow the franchise to add or deal away players

The team possesses three such TPEs of note on top of two smaller ones (for $500,000 from the Moses Brown trade and for $370,564 from the Jeff Teague trade). The smaller ones are unlikely to be used given that such exceptions are the space into which a team completes a non-simultaneous trade. That means any player incoming will need to make no more than $100,000 above the dollar amount in each TPE, which cannot be combined or added to otherwise.

Apart from those, Boston has TPEs for $17.1 million from the Evan Fournier trade, $9.7 million from the Tristan Thompson deal, and just over $5 million left from the Kemba Walker trade. They expire July 18, July 7, and May 17 respectively. Today, we’ll look at some of our favorite options the Celtics could trade for with the Fournier TPE.

Kyle Anderson - forward - Memphis Grizzlies

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Slo-Mo has been the apple of many a Celtics fan's eye for a while now, with rumbles Anderson might be available at a position of need for Boston and at an affordable rate ($9.9 million next season on an expiring deal). His contract status would allow the Celtics flexibility depending on his fit and performance, and his passing game seems like it would fit well with the rest of Boston's roster even if his perimeter shooting does not strike fear into opposing teams.

Marvin Bagley III - forward - Sacramento Kings

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Bagley would likely require too hefty of an ask to be worth the squeeze given his growth as a shooter in the frontcourt -- unless further struggles revive his push to get out of Sacramento. Given we ARE talking about the Kings here, it's not out of the question that a reasonable deal for the up-and-coming big man might be had at the deadline, and earning $11.3 million in 2021-22, his upside would be worth the risks.

Taurean Prince - forward - Cleveland Cavaliers

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

More of a four in recent years than a small forward, it remains unclear what the Cavs are trying to do with their frontcourt, and given Prince is on the older side, he might not be part of Cleveland's longer-term plans. Still young enough at 27 to grow with Boston's core with the position flexibility and skill level to start or come off the bench, his $13 million salary for next season fits the Fournier TPE and is worth a call close to the deadline.

Christian Wood - forward - Houston Rockets

(AP Photo/Darren Abate)

It would take a very hefty offer to convince the Rockets to move on from Wood, but it isn't out of the question that a decent enough haul might convince Houston to trade his bargain $13.6 million deal to Boston. At just under 26, he's young enough to be worth hanging onto for the other side of their rebuild -- but also just old enough it might be worth trading him given he'll be looking for a very large deal stretching into his 30s by the time he finishes this one in 2022-23.

Lauri Markkanen - forward - Cleveland Cavaliers

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Another player looking at a crowded Cavs frontcourt on a team that may be disposed to move him for draft assets and younger talent is recently acquired Cleveland forward Lauri Markannen. Any trade for the Finnish marksman is likely to be steep, but perhaps still worth a call for the prospect of high-volume, efficient 3-point shooting at the four for Boston with Markkanen set to earn $15.6 million in 2021-22.

