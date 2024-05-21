Five local players to compete in North/South softball game

May 21—This year's Alabama North/South All-Star softball game will have a distinct local flavor.

Five softball players will represent the area: Hartselle's Brityan Godfrey, Athens' Amaya Green, West Limestone's Lily Bethune, Hatton's Anna Kate Potter and Athens Bible's Kaylee Carter.

All five are rising seniors for the Class of 2025.

The game will take place during the Alabama High School Athletic Association's annual All-Star week, which will take place July 15-19.

— caleb.suggs@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @CalebSuggs2