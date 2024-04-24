The five horrible defensive mistakes that derailed Liverpool’s title bid

Jarrad Branthwaite's shot squirms under Alisson after a comedy of errors in the Liverpool defence - Shutterstock

When you are fighting to stay in the title race and need a win at the home of your city rivals, you cannot get away with the calamitous defending that gifted Everton the lead against Liverpool.

It was the definition of kamikaze defending from Jurgen Klopp’s side who had been roughed up and rattled by Everton’s direct and physical approach and it showed when Jarrad Branthwaite gave the home side a deserved lead.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin added a second goal as Evertone dealt a grievous blow to their city rivals’ title hopes with a first derby win in 14 years.

Telegraph Sport breaks down a disastrous passage of play from the Liverpool defence…

1. Van Dijk missed header

Everton had looked to test Liverpool’s defence with crosses whipped into the box and Dwight McNeil’s free-kick was a beauty, but that does not excuse Virgil van Dijk completely misjudging the flight of the ball to allow Branthwaite to get ahead and rise above Dominik Szoboszlai to win the initial header.

2. Feeble attempt to clear from Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool survived the first wave but questions had to be asked about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defending as he made a half-hearted attempt to flick the ball clear with his head. It enables James Tarkowski to put it back into the mixer.

3. Andy Robertson block but still nobody clears

The Liverpool full-back does well to stand his ground to block a shot from the unmarked Ben Godfrey but the ping pong inside the box continues.

4. Konate’s unwanted assist

After Robertson makes the block, Konate deflects the ball across the six-yard box, perfectly into the path of Branthwaite who is left in too much space after getting back to his feet after winning the initial header.

5. Alisson dives over the ball

Branthwaite’s strike is not a clean one and maybe the Liverpool goalkeeper expected it to be as he completely misjudges his dive, the ball squirming under his body and trickling across the goal line via the inside of the post.

Watch the full calamity unfold here...

