Five bold predictions for Saturday’s game between Texas and Kansas

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns have a pivotal matchup with the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. It marks what could be the final Top 25 matchup between Texas and the hateful eight, the eight Big 12 teams that remain after Oklahoma and Texas announced their departure from the league.

We anticipate next week’s game to be a Top 15 matchup, but Kansas should command all attention from Texas this week. It’s the kind of matchup that could determine whether or not the Longhorns are playing for a College Football Playoff berth at season’s end.

Kansas is a good football team, but like most anybody else in college football it has identifiable flaws. The Longhorns need to attack those flaws on Saturday.

Here are a few of our bold predictions for Saturday’s game.

Quinn Ewers continues streak without an interception

It’s been awhile since Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers threw an interception. Ewers has thrown 228 passes since his last picked off pass. The streak continues against Kansas. No picks for Ewers.

Ja'Tavion Sanders goes for 80 yards

Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders might be the key to the Texas offense this season. In the Longhorns’ worst performances, Sanders had 2 catches for 44 yards against Rice and no catches against Wyoming. Conversely, he had five catches for 114 yards against Alabama and five catches for 110 yards against Baylor. Sanders crosses 80 yards against Kansas.

Jonathon Brooks has third straight 100-yard game

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) looks for room to run against Baylor defense in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Waco, Texas.

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks has taken off since given more carries. He ran for 164 yards on 21 carries against Wyoming before a 106-yard day against Baylor. Brooks goes over the century mark against Kansas.

Texas forces two turnovers

Texas has forced a turnover in every game this season. It forced just one against Wyoming and Baylor, two against Alabama and three against Rice. Kansas is a disciplined, well coached football team, but you have to think the Longhorns’ defensive staff could dial up a turnover-inducing play.

Kansas matches or beats Texas season high for points allowed

Kansas scores 24 points in this game like Alabama did against Texas a couple weeks ago. Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels will be the best quarterback the Longhorns have faced to this point. Daniels might end up being the team’s best opposing quarterback through the Big 12 slate. Even so, Texas finds a way to win despite the dangerous Kansas offensive attack.

