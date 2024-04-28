FIU star inside linebacker Donovan Manuel signs as an undrafted free agent

Donovan Manuel has a chance.

Manuel, FIU’s star inside linebacker the past two years, signed on Saturday with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that Donovan will make their team,” FIU coach Mike MacIntyre said on Sunday. “He has worked extremely hard to get here.”

Manuel is one of 17 undrafted free-agent signees by the Vikings, who play a 3-4 defense. Manuel has extensive experience in the 3-4, including at FIU.

The Vikings signed six undrafted linebackers – three for the outside and three on the inside. Former Miami Hurricanes inside linebacker K.J. Cloyd was also signed by Minnesota, making for an interesting competition against Manuel.

Minnesota did not select any inside linebackers in the draft, although they did pick outside ‘backer Dallas Turner in the first round out of Alabama.

Manuel led FIU last season in total tackles (121) and tackles for losses (15½). He led in solo tackles (68) and assists (53), too, making second-team All-Conference USA.

He also proved to be a playmaker, tying Georgia Southern’s Isaac Walker for the national lead in forced fumbles with five.

In 2022, Manuel led FIU in tackles for losses (8½), and he finished second in total stops (97).

If he doesn’t make the Vikings’ roster out of camp this fall, Manuel would be a candidate for the practice squad.

FIU middle linebacker Donovan Manuel has emerged as one of the top defensive players in Conference USA and is hoping to earn an opportunity to play in the NFL.

Interestingly, Minnesota’s defensive coordinator is former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, and the Vikings’ starting inside linebackers are Blake Cashman and Ivan Pace Jr.

The key to Manuel making the team will likely be special teams. In another irony, the Vikings’ special-team coordinator is Matt Daniels, who MacIntyre recruited to and coached at Duke.

“I also gave Matt his first job in coaching as a graduate assistant (in 2017) at Colorado,” MacIntyre said of Daniels. “Matt is going to love Donovan.”

Manuel covered punts and kickoffs at FIU, so his upcoming tasks won’t be anything new for him.

“Donovan is physical, and he runs well,” MacIntyre said. “He has a chance to be a good NFL linebacker.”

Linebacker Reggie Peterson, who was second on the FIU squad last year with 104 tackles, said he is thrilled for Manuel.

“’Don’ is going to do big things for the Vikings,” Peterson said. “Don loves proving people wrong. He’s had to do things the hard way his whole life.”

Manuel, who played his first four years of college football at East Tennessee State, was unavailable to comment for this report, but Peterson has some insight, having talked to his ex-teammate on Saturday.

“Don said the Dolphins and Falcons also wanted to sign him,” Peterson said. “But the Vikings liked him the most.”

Manuel is listed at 6-1 and 230 pounds, but FIU insiders say he is more like 5-11.

Pace, the Vikings starter, is 5-10 and 230 pounds, and Peterson and Manuel had studied his tape two years ago while he was at the University of Cincinnati.

“Don and Pace play a similar style – sideline to sideline, hit anything that moves,” Peterson said. “Don is on a mission to make that roster, and the Vikings like giving guys a chance – no matter their size.”