Fishing report, June 12-18: ​Delta stripers and bass are on a tear. New Melones trout and Kokanee are hitting and the Eastman bass bite is solid.

Gabe Krikorian, 17, of Fresno displays a 34-inch, 14 pound San Luis striper he recently caught as a personal best. The fish was released back into the San Luis Reservoir.

Compiled by California Outdoors Hall of Fame member Dave Hurley and edited by Roger George, who guides in the greater Fresno area and holds the striper record at Millerton Lake.









Best bets

Best bets Delta stripers and bass are on a tear, Randy Pringle said. New Melones trout and Kokanee are hitting, Kyle Wise reported. Eastman bass bite is solid, Brandon Grimsley said. Isabella offers a multi-species feast, Copes Tackle reported. Wishon/ Courtright rainbows are on the hunt, Kelly Brewer said. Bass Lake trout bite rebounds, Mike Beighey reported. Pine Flat is kicking out bass, Michael Crayne said.

Rankings key below: 4: Fish are jumping in the boat. 3: Good fishing. 2: Decent fishing. 1: Poor fishing. 0: Don’t bother

Westside waterways

Striper 2 Catfish 2

In the northern section of the California Aqueduct, Bill Sterling of Striperz Gone Wild reported the best fishing is taking place in the side canals for striped bass, largemouth bass, or catfish. The main aqueduct remains slow. In the south aqueduct in Kern County, Cope’s Rod and Tackle in Bakersfield reported aqueduct anglers fished early or late in the day to avoid the heat with decent results. Cut sardines, jumbo live minnows, or white magnum Fluke style baits on a jig head are working for linesides while catfishing is best with Triple S Dip Bait, chicken liver, or garlic scented nightcrawlers. Weightless Senkos tossed into the eddies before and after check gates along with outtake grates are best for largemouth bass. Aqueduct anglers are always advised to use caution as well as wearing a PFD as the water is swift, cold, and dangerous.

A map of the 16 designated fishing locations on the California Aqueduct can be accessed through this link: https://water.ca.gov/-/media/DWR-Website/Web-Pages/What-We-Do/Recreation/Files/230424_SWP-Fishing-Guildines-Locations_Online_FINAL.pdf.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun, Clovis 292-3474; Cope’s Tackle and Rod, Bakersfield – (661) 679-6351; Bob’s Bait Bucket, Bakersfield (661) 833-8657.

Eastman Lake/Hensley Lake

Bass 2 Trout 2 Bluegill 2 Catfish 2 Crappie 2

Brandon Grimsley of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis reported solid largemouth action at Eastman for boaters working large plastics on the bottom.

“I went through a number of smaller fish, but I did catch and release a 5.7-pound largemouth on a big plastic on the bottom on a recent trip along with losing an estimated bass at 6 pounds on a frog,” he said.

His co-worker, Michael Crayne added, it’s a matter of finding the fish and working through a several smaller fish. The bass are in summer mode with dragging big plastics, creature baits, or heavy jigs on the bottom. Crappie remain in submerged brush near the shorelines. Hensley remains loaded with carp in the shallows. Bass fishing remains limited with the occasional small fish.

Water releases have started, and Eastman has dropped to 573.42 feet in elevation and 85% of capacity with Hensley at 511.60 feet in elevation and 57% of capacity.

Call: Eastman Lake 689-3255; Valley Rod & Gun, Clovis 292-3474; 559 Fresno Bait and Tackle 515-6273. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hensley Lake Hidden Dam 673-5151

Lake Don Pedro

Bass 2 Trout 3 Kokanee 2 King salmon 3 Crappie 2

Monte Smith of Gold Country Sport Fishing reported kokanee are starting to show up with Pro Troll’s Kokanee Killers in Faded Pink or purple/blue at depths from 60 to 80 feet.

“The kokanee aren’t large at 14 inches being a big fish, but they are fat and loaded with plankton. We brought five to the boat on one trip this week. I have also been finding small rainbows in the 10-inch range at 70 to 80 feet, but we have landed big rainbows over 3 pounds at 35 feet,” he said. “The surface temperature is 77 degrees in the afternoon, but it is 54 degrees at 90 to 95 feet. Another large king salmon over 10 pounds was landed this week in the river arm near Moccasin. The boat traffic has been doable for trollers.”

The Blue Oaks launch ramp is open, but there is lots of floating grass on the surface. For bass, there is a topwater bite in the mornings for largemouth and spotted bass, but the most consistent action is with 6-inch plastics in shad patterns at depths from 15 to 20 feet. The bass are in post-spawn mode.” The lake rose 1.5 feet to 822.96 feet in elevation and 96% of capacity. The Blue Oaks launch ramp has reopened.

Updates on the launch ramp are available at https://www.donpedrolake.com/.

The Blue Oaks launch ramp may close within the next few days with minimal to no notice due to the quickly rising lake elevation. Caution is advised when parking near the shoreline along with following all posted signage.

Call: Monte Smith, Gold Country Sport Fishing (209) 581-4734; Central Valley Bait and Tackle (209) 312-9417.

Lake Isabella/Bakersfield area

Bass 3 Trout 3 Crappie 2 Catfish 3 Bluegill 3

The lake rose nearly a foot to 2,590.56 feet in elevation and 72% of capacity as water releases have ramped up to 1668 cfs at First Point. Cope’s Rod and Tackle in Bakersfield reported solid fishing overall with a particularly hot crappie bite. Crappie are being found in large schools at depths from 5- to 15-feet along the South Fork, Paradise, and the Southside of Engineers Point with live shiners, small swimbaits, or minijigs in white, yellow, or chartreuse.

A trout plant occurred last week, and the bite has been excellent for stockers with the Keitech swimbaits in chartreuse, Hook Up Bait’s, or spinners along with Berkley’s Flicker Shad and Tasmanian Devils. The bass seem in the shallows spawning, and reaction baits in the early hours in shallow water have been enticing bites. Catfishing is steady with cut baits, Triple S Dip Bait, chicken liver, or nightcrawlers. In the upper Kern River, Cope’s reported trout plants occurred in all three sections of the 20-mile stretch last week in Section 4, Powerhouse #3 to Riverside Park in Kernville; Section 5, Fairview Dam to Lazy River Lodge, and Section 6, Fairview Dam to Johnsondale Bridge. Trout fishing has been steady for anglers fishing the slower eddies and deep pools around bends with salmon eggs, trout jigs, or spinners. In the lower Kern, Democrat has been producing the best numbers with trout jigs, salmon eggs, or spinners. The smallmouth and largemouth bass action is very good right now with jigs, worms, or small crankbaits. Catfish have been chewing cut sardines and Triple S Dip Bait.

The flows on upper Kern at Kernville dropped slightly to 2644 cfs.

Call: Cope’s Tackle and Rod (661) 679-6351; Bob’s Bait Bucket, Bakersfield (661) 833-8657; North Fork Marina (760) 376-1812; Golden Trout Pack Station (559) 542-2816

Lake Kaweah

Bass 2 Crappie 2 Trout 2 Catfish 3

The lake held at 714.80 feet in elevation and at full capacity with snowmelt from the Kaweah River watershed. Cope’s reported ‘hit or miss’ action for bass with Senko-style baits or finesse baits in brown, dark green, or baitfish colored 3- to 6-inch soft plastics in the 5- to 20-foot zone. If the water level remains stable fishing could improve. Crappie have been a reliable alternative in the Horse Creek area in the newly submerged brush with minijigs, small swimbaits, or small live minnows. Catfishing is best with dip baits, cut anchovies, or chicken liver. The Kaweah River is at 1280 cfs.

Lake Success

Bass 2 Crappie 2 Trout 2 Catfish 2

The lake dropped slightly to 644.95 feet in elevation and 81% of capacity. Cope’s reported fishing remained good for smaller grade largemouth with plastics on the drop-shot, Senko-style baits, or shakey heads in 5-to 20-feet of water along points. Alabama rigs, crankbaits, or topwater were another good option as the lake has a healthy shad population. Crappie went after small live minnows, and catfish anglers rigged up chicken liver, nightcrawlers, or cut mackerel.

Call: Cope’s Tackle and Rod (661) 679-6351; Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626, sequoiafishingcompany.com.

McClure Reservoir

Bass 2 Trout 2 King salmon 0 Kokanee 0 Crappie 2 Catfish 2

The bass are in post-spawn mode. The bass bite remains very challenging as small fish remain the rule with plastics on a Neko-rig, Senkos or 2.8-inch Keitech swimbaits. The Sierra Bass Club event on Saturday was won with a limit of 11.09 pounds by Joe Ploharz/Traci Lucchesi while second-place winner Eddie Espinoza had big fish at 3.13 pounds. The lake rose two feet to 863.30 feet in elevation and 97% of capacity.

The Merced River is high and dangerous, and it has risen to 2,178 cfs at Merced Falls downstream of Lake McSwain.

Call: Central Valley Bait and Tackle (209) 312-9417.

Lake McSwain

Trout 2

A new first-place winner in April’s Merced Irrigation District Spring Trout Derby was announced this week after a thorough review resulted in the previously announced winner was disqualified from participating in the derby. Tadeh Arakelyan of San Jose is now the winner of both categories of the longest fish and the longest combined stringer of three fish. He won the Largest Trout with a fish spanning 19½ inches for $2,000, and the Stringer of Three Longest Fish with his entry totaling 55.5 inches for an additional $2,000.

A few anglers continue to try their luck at the normal locations of the Brush Pile, Handicapped Docks, and the peninsula in front of the marina with nightcrawlers, Power Bait, spinners, or Kastmasters. The Splash and Dash opened on Saturday, June 1, and the lake has transitioned to a full-on recreational body of water.

Information - https://mysplashndash.com/see-whats-new-in-2024/. The lake is at 92% of capacity. McSwain Marina.

Call: Angler’s Edge Market (209) 226-4416; McSwain Marina (209) 378-2534.

Millerton Lake/San Joaquin River

Bass 2 Striped bass 1 Shad 1 Bluegill 3 Crappie 2

Michael Crayne of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis reported small spotted bass remain the rule as fewer and fewer anglers are heading to the lake with the increased number of recreational boaters and the high water levels.

“It is hard to find quality bass, and the fish have gone deep with the full body of water,” he said.

Small shad-patterned plastics on a Neko-rig, Texas-rig, or small swimbaits are the best presentations.

There only one tournament scheduled through the end of June, and the lake is receiving minimal fishing pressure. The lake is at 577.81 feet in elevation and full capacity. Sycamore Island is open once daily from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The flows in the San Joaquin River at Friant has risen to 604 cfs.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474; 559 Fresno Bait and Tackle 515-6273.

New Melones Reservoir/Tulloch

Bass 2 Crappie 2 Catfish 2 Trout 3 Kokanee 3

“Everything remains deep from 100 to 130 feet for the big fish, and there are even small kokanee holding this deep,” Kyle Wise of Head Hunter Guide Service said. “Kevorkian Apex lures are working for me behind a Paulina Peak gold hammered dodger, but during the tournament, Lyman’s Wee Tad’s were also effective. I stayed in open water from 60 to 90 with clients on Saturday for seven limits of kokanee by 11:15 am.”

Rainbow trout fishing at night has been excellent for those using submersible lights to attract bait fish. For bass, the most consistent action remains with shad-patterned Keitech swimbaits on an underspin or Flukes at depths from the banks to 25 feet with a small window for topwater in low light conditions.” The lake rose slightly to 1061.50 feet in elevation and 88% of capacity.

Call: John Liechty, Xperience Fishing Guide Service (209) 743-9932; Kyle Wise, Headhunter Guide Service (209) 531-3966; Alex Niapas, Catching California Guide Service (209) 728-4225; Monte Smith (209) 581-4734.

Pine Flat Reservoir/Kings River

Bass 3 Trout 2 Kokanee 0 King salmon 0 Catfish 2 Crappie 2

Michael Crayne of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “the parking spaces are extremely limited due to the lake being nearly filled. If you can get a boat on the lake, fishing has been very good for bass with jerkbaits, topwater lures, or plastics on a shakey head or drop-shot. Fishing pressure has been light with the difficulty of finding a parking space. Putting a boat in the lake is doable, but it has been difficult to take a boat out with the high water.”

The flows on the lower Kings at Trimmer rose again to the dangerous level of 7030 cfs. The lack of trout plants over the past several weeks along with high water levels have slowed trout action. The lake rose just over a foot to 949.81 feet in elevation and 99% of capacity.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474; 559 Fresno Bait and Tackle 515-6273. Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626.

San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay

Striper 2 Catfish 2 Bass 2 Crappie 2

Mickey Clements of Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill reported high winds over the past week have limited boating, but when boats are able to get out, trolling with Lucky Craft 128’s in American Shad or Chartreuse Shad along with Duo Realis 130’s at depths from 40 to 60 feet. Pile worms or anchovies remain the most consistent presentation from the banks.

Roger George of Roger George reported that the falling water and high winds slowed the fishing last week. “ I got out on a good calm day with an avid young angler, Gabe Krikorian (17) of Fresno- hoping to get him onto some decent fish. Around noon he hooked a good fish that decided to suddenly take off. The striper was a very fat 34 inches and weighed 14 pounds.”

Like the big lake, high winds have also affected the O’ Neill Forebay, and bank fishing remains the best option with pile worms or anchovies. The main lake dropped to 57 % of capacity with the O’Neill Forebay at 84% of capacity.

Information on the wind stations - https://www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=30713.

Call: Coyote Bait and Tackle (408) 463-0711, Roger George, rogergeorgeguideservice.com (559) 905-2954

High Sierra

Bass Lake

Bass 2 Trout 3 Kokanee 0

Mike Beighey of Bass Lake Guide Service said, “Trout fishing is back on from front Miller’s Landing to the Forks Resort from the surface to 20 feet with Rocky Mountain Tackle’s pink Radical Glow Tubes behind a Blue Ice dodger, Dick’s Trout Busters behind a Dick’s Big Big Blue Fin Mountain dodgers, all tipped with pink Maggots. Orange Apex lures or Wiggle Hoochies behind a Dick’s Big Gold Dodger are also effective. The best time to troll is from 5:30 to 8:00 am when the recreational boats aren’t running.” A live webcam is available at https://www.basslakeca.com/bass-lake-webcam-1.

Call: Mike Beighey, Bass Lake Fishing 676-8133.

Edison/Florence/Mammoth Pool

Edison remains at 64% of capacity, Florence at 95% of capacity, and Mammoth Pool at 99% of capacity.

Road conditions 297-0706.

Call: Vermilion Valley Resort at Edison Lake 259-4000.

Shaver Lake/Huntington Lake

Trout 2 Kokanee 2

Shaver Lake Guide Emeritus, Dick Nichols of Dick’s Fishing Charters and Mountain Tackle said, “The Shaver Lake Trophy Trout Project held its annual Greg Mark’s Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday, and Event Chairman, Mike O’Connell, reported that it was one of the best with 135 participants. I was out with two grandsons on Sunday morning for nine kokanee and two rainbows trolling pink Mountain Tubes behind Mountain Dodgers in Orange Scale, Captain J, or Doom. David Geil Jr., his sons, and his father, David Sr. picked up a couple of mixed limits of kokanee and rainbows with two being trophy-sized this week using Dick’s Trout Buster’s in Texas Tea tipped with corn behind Dick’s Mountain Dodgers in Orange Scale or watermelon. Brian Barron of Marshalls Station and Brian Roads, of Fresno found slower action this week trolling around the Sierra Marina and dam areas for 5 kokanee and 3 rainbows at 25 to 30 feet down. There are still trophies from the approximately 1,800 rainbows released by the Shaver Lake Trophy Trout Project as one or two landed per day is common.”

The water temperature rose slightly to the 65- to 68-degree range, and it and will continue to rise with the hot weather. With the rise in temperature, the kokanee will seek their comfy spots in 52- to 55-degree water with the trout 55 to 60 degrees.” A webcam of the Shaver launch ramp is at sierramarina.com/webcam-weather-page.html and for Huntington at http://www.shaverlakewebcams.info/huntington.html. Shaver has risen to 90 with Huntington hold at 99% of capacity.

Call: Todd Wittwer, Kokanee.net Guide Service 288-8100; Jerad Romero, Jrods Guide Service 392-6994; Tom Oliveira, Tom Oliveira Fishing 802-8072.

Wishon/Courtright

Trout 3

Courtright opened on Friday, and Kelly Brewer of the Wishon RV Park and Store reported easy limits of 12- to 14-inch trout for those trolling blade/’crawler combinations or basic trolling rigs. He said, “Wishon is full, and trollers are scoring with Wedding Rings tipped with a piece of nightcrawler or blade/’crawler combinations at depths to 30 feet. Bank anglers are also picking up limits with pink Power Bait.”

Call: Wishon RV Park 865-5361.

Ocean

Half Moon Bay

Rockfish 3 Striper 2 Halibut 2 White seabass 1 Sand dabs 3 Surf perch 3

Captain Chris Chang on the Ankeny Street continues to ply the shallow water reefs for limits to near-limits of rockfish along with up to 7 lingcod. Rockfishin is limited to 20 fathoms or less until Oct. 1.

High winds have kept bluefin tuna hunters tied up. Dungeness crab season ends in a few weeks on June 30, and only hoops or snares are allowed for Dungeness crab. The City of Pacifica Pier is open, and snares are the best option for crab.

Call: Captain Melynda Dodds, New Captain Pete (512) 825- 8225; Captain Chris Chang, Ankeny Street (650) 279-8819; Captain Bill Smith, Riptide (650) 728-8433; Half Moon Bay Sport Fishing, Queen of Hearts (510) 581-2628.

Monterey/Santa Cruz

Rockfish 3 Halibut 2 Striper 3 White seabass 1 Sand dabs 3 Surf perch 2

Mickey Clements of Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill reported beach action remains outstanding for striped bass near the Salinas River mouth and south along the Monterey beaches.

“The striper action is so good that few anglers are targeting surf perch. The Duo Realis Sprat 140 has been the top lures, but it is sold out until August. Anglers are opting for other hard baits,” he said. “Perch fishing has been best with Charlie Brewer’s Crappie Sliders, Lucky 13s, or Mekini Baitz 2-inch grubs in motor oil red. Sand crabs are also effective, but you must dig them and then pull off of the shell.”

For rockfishing, Keith Stemler of Chris’s Fishing and Whale Watching in Monterey reported limits of quality rockfish have been the rule, and they have returned with as many as 32 cabezon in the sacks on recent trips along with a 40-pound halibut.

Call: Chris’ Landing (831) 375-5951; Allen Bushnell, Santa Cruz Kayak and Surf Casting (831) 251-9732.

Golden Gate/San Francisco Bay

Halibut 2 Striper 3 Rockfish 3 Leopard shark 3 Sturgeon 0 Crab 0

The minus tides have slowed down the halibut counts, but the tides are backing off each day this week. Captain Jerad Davis of the Salty Lady out of Sausalito reported tough halibut action and the high winds have kept them inside the bay instead of heading outside the Golden Gate to add rockfish on his ‘Super Combos.’

Captain James Smith of California Dawn 2 out of Berkeley Marina said, “We had both boats out on Sunday for scores ranging from early limits of halibut to under a fish per rod. The overall outlook is good starting Monday as the tides drop for the third consecutive day in a row. I suspect some spectacular fishing ahead of us this week.” The California Dawn 2 returned with 21 limits of halibut and 11 striped bass. Rockfishing is limited to 20 fathoms until Sept.. Recreational anglers are limited to hoop nets or crab snares for Dungeness crab until the close of the season in Zones 3 and 4 on June 30.

Call: Captain Ron Koyasako, Nautilus Excursions (916) 704-4169; Captain Jerad Davis, Salty Lady (415) 760-9362; Captain Steve Mitchell, Hook’d Up Sport Fishing (707) 655-6736; Happy Hooker (510) 223-5388.

San Luis Obispo

Rockfish 3 Surf perch 3

Rockfishing is the best game in town, and it will remain so for the remainder of the summer months. Out of Patriot Sport Fishing in Port San Luis, the Patriot was out on a private lesson with 8 anglers, and they landed 4 halibut to 20 pounds along with combining with the 19 anglers on the Flying Fish for 112 assorted rockfish, 11 vermilion, and a cabezon. The Avenger out of Morro Bay Landing was out on Monday on a 3/4th day trip with 16 passengers for 33 gopher rockfish, 32 vermilion, and 30 Boccaccio to 6 pounds. Out of Virg’s Landing in Morro Bay, the Fiesta was out on Monday on a three-quarter-day trip with 11 anglers for a cornucopia of rockfish with 85 assorted rockfish, five vermilion, one lingcod, a rock sole, an ocean whitefish, and a jackpot winning 5.2-pound cabezon.

Webcams of many of the coastal locations are available at https://805webcams.com/.

Call: Virg’s Landing (800) 762-5263; Patriot Sport Fishing (805) 595-4100; Morro Bay Landing.

Others

Delta/Stockton

Bass 3 Striper 3 Sturgeon 2 Catfish 2 Bluegill 3

Wind has been a factor on the California Delta, and the summer transition from striped to largemouth bass is beginning.

Randy Pringle, the fishing instructor, reported a great day on the water with two clients this week.

“We went out twice, and we had a combined 64 striped and largemouth bass with the largemouths ranging to four pounds and the stripers to eight pounds. We found a solid bite with the Helly P topwater lure, and the key is keeping the bait in the strike zone along with fishing moving water in the current from the high tide to the minus on the outgoing tide,” he said.

Dave King of Nor Cal Bass also reported improved largemouth bass fishing with spinnerbaits or frogs.

He said, “When the wind is blowing, shad patterned spinnerbaits are crushing the bass, but in the calm water, the Scum Frog is really effective.” The big frog tournaments are only several weeks away at the end of July and the first weekend of August.

Call: Randy Pringle (209) 543-6260; Captain Steve Mitchell, Hook’d Up Sport Fishing (707) 655-6736; Vince Borges, Vince Borges Outdoors (209) 918-0828. Soo Hoo Sport Fishing (925) 899-4045.

Events

Tournament results

June 1

Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Nor Cal Bass

1st– Armando and Edgar Luzuriaga – 25.57 pounds; 2nd –– Obedie Williams – 18.23; 3rd – Dan Castellano Jr./Steven Silva – 16.33.

June 5-7

Delta/Russo’s Marina –– Major League Fishing/Pro Division

1st– Christian Melton – 61 pounds, 7 ounces; 2nd – Christian Ostrander – 56 pounds, 8 ounces; 3rd – Rodney Brinser – 54/02.

Delta/Russo’s Marina –– Major League Fishing/ Co Angler Division

1st– Deanna Moreno – 40 pounds, 15 ounces; 2nd – Rachel Uribe – 36 pounds, 10 ounces; 3rd – Mike Alvarez – 35/11.

June 8

Delta/Ladd’s Marina –– Angler’s Press

1st– Scott Adkins/Tim Woltkamp – 22.93 (Big Fish – 7.59); 2nd – Lorenzo/John Rossetti – 22.06; 3rd –Jerred Jennings/Alan Da Silva – 19.4.

New Melones –– Kokanee Power Team Tournament Adult Division (3-Fish Weigh in)

1st– Kevin/Karla/Rachel Smith – 7.50 pounds (Big Fish – 2.88); 2nd – Richard Kowski/Frank Cecena – 7.04; 3rd – Pierre Meister – 6.79.

New Melones –– Kokanee Power Team Tournament Junior Division (1-Fish Weigh in)

1st– Christian Yep – 2.16 pounds; 2nd – Cole Bane – 0.77; 3rd – Mason Cetenich – 0.60.

New Melones –– Kokanee Power Team Tournament Big Trout (1-Fish Weigh in)

1st– Vayshawn Turner Team – 4.37 pounds; 2nd – Larry Abernathy Team – 3.80; 3rd – Fernando Vasquez – 3.58.

New Melones –– Central Valley Kayak Fishing Trout

1st– Damion Lee; 2nd – Joshua Bryant; 3rd – Mark Steiner.

Lake McClure –– Sierra Bass Club

1st– Joe Ploharz/Traci Lucchesi – 11.09 pounds; 2nd- Eddie Espinoza – 9:46 (Big Fish - 3.13); 3rd – Ron Orbaker/Thai Vue - 9.27.

Lake Success –– Bakersfield Bass Club

1st– Ray and Brian Kennemer – 12.14 pounds (Big Fish – 3.51); 2nd – Todd Sims/Carl Pearson – 9.67; 3rd – Jesse Aguilar/Jeremy Borela – 8.91.

June 8-9

Delta–– Fresno Bass Club

(10-fish weigh in): 1st– Mark Corrente – 23.21; 2nd – Bob Jones – 22.24; 3rd –John Albidrez – 20.38. Big Fish – Chris Tillman – 5.90 pounds.

Upcoming tournaments (dates and locations subject to change)

June 12, 19, 26

Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Wednesday Night Shootout

June 14, 21, 28

Tulloch – Friday Night Shootout

June 13-14

New Melones – California Bass Federation

June 15-16

Don Pedro – Valley Backlashers

June 15

Delta/Russo’s Marina – Future Bass Pro

Delta/Big Break – Bass N’ Tubes

New Melones – Yak ‘A Bass

Isabella – American Bass Association

Santa Margarita – San Luis Obispo Bass Ambushers

June 16

Millerton – Bass 101

June 22-23

Pine Flat – Bass 101

June 22

Delta/Russo’s Marina – Green Fish Nation

Lake Pardee – Central Valley Anglers Russ Faught Memorial Kokanee Team Tournament

Isabella – Kern County Bass Masters

Santa Margarita – Best Bass Tournaments

June 23

Delta/Russo’s Marina – Bass Anglers of Northern California

Success – Castaic Bass Club

June 29

Delta/B and W Resort – Bass Anglers of Northern California

Don Pedro – Best Bass Tournaments

June 30

Delta/B and W Resort – Best Bass Tournaments

Don Pedro – Best Bass Tournaments

