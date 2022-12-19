First week of 2022 bowl season in the books, why National Signing Day should be pushed back & new NCAA president Charlie Baker

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger break down all of the biggest news to come out of an exciting first week of the 2022 college football bowl season.

There were plenty of upsets, as well as big performances, to kick-off this college football post-season. The Oregon State Beavers were big winners over the Florida Gators while the Louisville Cardinals beat a Cincinnati Bearcats team that didn’t look happy to participate in the Fenway Bowl and Coach Prime leaves Jackson State after a loss to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl.

Dan brings up the muddled NCAA December schedule and states that National Signing Day should be pushed back to prevent team confusion. Later, the guys analyze the NCAA hiring outgoing Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker as the organization's next president, as the committee continues to favor non-campus candidates.

In fast food news, Arby’s is releasing their own gift wrap for the holiday season, and former Texas A&M Aggie Jay Arnold gives a breakdown of how to order from Taco Bell.

1:30 Bowl Extravaganza Part 1. recap

15:25 North Carolina Central beats Jackson State to win the Celebration Bowl

22:30 The transfer portal gives bowl games a different feel

26:10 National Signing Day should be moved

42:42 Charlie Baker has been announced as the next NCAA president

51:12 Arby’s is releasing their own wrapping paper for the holiday season

53:00 Jay Arnold dissects the Taco Bell menu

55:50 Ajani Cornelius is one of the hottest offensive lineman in the transfer portal right now

Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts