Final injury report ahead of Texas A&M vs. Alabama

Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) is set to take on the visiting Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1, 2-0 SEC) in by far the biggest matchup in college football in Week 6, as both teams are fighting for SEC West supremacy, especially after LSU dropped its second game of the season after falling to Ole Miss on Saturday night.

After defeating Arkansas 34-22, second-year defensive coordinator D.J Durkin is a man on a mission, orchestrating an impressive turnaround for an Aggie defense that has dominated the trenches, recording 14 sacks and 30 tackles for loss in their last two games while holding the Razorbacks to 174 total yards on the afternoon.

With the matchup less than 24 hours away, head coach Jimbo Fisher briefly updated the media on Monday regarding the newest injury report, as a majority of the roster, outside of offensive tackle Reuben Fatheree II and safety Jardin Gilbert, is healthy and ready to suit up. However, star sophomore wide receiver Evan Stewart’s recent ankle injury sustained against the Razorbacks is still a lingering issue.

While the rumor mill is simply unreliable, Stewart is now reportedly a game-time decision to face the Tide. Still, until we see otherwise, I’ll stick with Fisher’s original statement that the star pass catcher “should be good to go” tomorrow. Outside of Stewart, the Aggies’ stellar wide receiver core is back to full health as sophomore Noah Thomas is set to contribute at his usual level finally.

Texas A&M will host No.10 Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 2:30 p.m. CT, inside Kyle Field (TV: CBS).

