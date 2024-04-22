[Getty Images]

Southampton boss Russell Martin has taken responsibility for his side not seeing the game out against Cardiff City, but feels they can "bounce back" against Leicester City.

The Saints' automatic promotion hopes suffered a blow on Saturday as they failed to take a number of chances at the Cardiff City stadium and succumbed to a 96th-minute goal that saw them lose 2-1.

Martin's side are now fourth in the table - five points off Ipswich Town in the automatic promotion spot and face a tough challenge heading to leaders Leicester on Tuesday (20:00 BST kick-off).

"On Saturday we created more clear-cut chances than I can remember in any game," Martin said.

"On another day we probably win that game. The quality of football to create those chances was incredible. The frustration and negatives are we then go and lose the game, which I said is unacceptable.

"We didn't see it through and that is my fault. Now I need to make sure the players are ready for what is coming tomorrow and bounce back. The final destination doesn't change of what we want to achieve and how we do it and what we want to do, but how we do it might have to change."

Alongside facing the Foxes, Southampton also host Stoke City in their penultimate game before they travel to a key match against third-place Leeds United on the final day of the season.

"The three games we have now are incredible for us in any way it goes - whatever happens with other results but in preparation for what could be a huge three games at the end of it.

"So it is exciting but it is also frustrating and painful and that is football."