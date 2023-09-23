Final Cardinals injury report: LB Josh Woods out again

The Arizona Cardinals wrapped up their week of practice and came out of it without any new injuries. Last week, safety Budda Baker injured his hamstring and ended up missing the game and getting placed on injured reserve.

This week. they are in a better spot. The final injury report of the week has two players ruled out and one who is questionable.

The details are below.

Ruled out

DL Carlos Watkins (biceps), LB Josh Woods (ankle)

Watkins will end up on injured reserve as he needs surgery. Woods didn’t practice all week but has been trending in the right direction. His absence means Krys Barnes will get the start for the second week in a row.

Questionable

DL Leki Fotu (shoulder)

Fotu was limited all week like he was last week in practice. He missed the game last week. However, head coach Jonathan Gannon made it sound like Fotu should play.

No game designation

OL Kelvin Beachum (hand)

Beachum was a full participant in practice all week.

Cowboys' final injury report game designations

