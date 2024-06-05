Fighting Irish Wire finds photos from 1927 Notre Dame-USC football game

The USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a special college football rivalry to celebrate. This rivalry will turn 100 years old in two years. Yes, it has been that long. Our friends at Fighting Irish Wire found a photo gallery of a 1927 USC-Notre Dame football game played in Chicago.

Here’s more from Irish Wire:

“For someone outside of Chicago it may be hard to believe but Notre Dame‘s history at Soldier Field dates back nearly fifty years longer than the Chicago Bears have played there. Now, Notre Dame has played 13 games their all-time and the Bears have hundreds, but the Bears didn’t move from Wrigley Field to Chicago’s lakefront until 1970.

“Recently on social media, the account College Football Campus Tour posted a few old photographs from one of Notre Dame’s earliest games at Solider Field. The one posted by Michael Baker who runs the account is of Notre Dame’s first “home” game against USC back in 1927. Instead of being played on Notre Dame’s campus though, the game was played at Soldier Field in Chicago.”

Enjoy Irish Wire’s gallery of USC-Notre Dame in the first years of its storied history.

