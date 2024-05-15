Fighting Irish Wire explores Notre Dame football and women’s basketball

Notre Dame and USC are Final Four favorites in women’s college basketball. Football is the main event at both schools, but the Irish and Trojans are in the midst of very prosperous times in women’s hoops, and they are trying to reach the mountaintop. They both have a real shot to play for the big prize next season. With so many interesting things to talk about at Notre Dame, we invited our friends at Fighting Irish Wire to discuss the Notre Dame-USC football rivalry and the women’s basketball landscape.

Fighting Irish Wire editor Nick Shepkowski returns to our Trojans Wired podcast to discuss football and women’s hoops. He is joined by first-time Trojans Wired guest Geoffrey Clark, a staff writer for Irish Wire. Clark produced this terrific photo gallery of the Los Angeles Coliseum. He took a tour of the venerable USC football stadium with his wife. He made some amazing discoveries at the Coliseum, and we talked to him about those discoveries at the start of the show:

