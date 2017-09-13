FIFA 18 - Everything you need to know about EA's football phenomenon

Footballis back! Hurrah! And after the fairly barnstorming start to this year’s Premier League and EFL, plenty of fans’ thoughts will be turning to the digital recreation of such classic moments as Etienne Capoue’s stunning volley for Watford against Bournemouth… just me then? In fact, PS4 and Xbox One gamers can download and play a demo version from their respective stores now. Released last night, the demo will allow you to play as one of 12 teams in an exhibition match across four stadiums. The teams available are Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich, PSG, LA Galaxy and Toronto FC. There will also be a preview chapter of the return of The Journey, FIFA's surprisingly good story mode which follows the nascent career of young Premier League starlet Alex Hunter.

Whatever your team or inclination, EA’s footballing phenomenon will be close to your mind. Unless you are more of a Pro Evolution Soccer kind of player, of course. With Konami’s super sim upping its game in recent years, it is up to EA Sports to strengthen its always fulsome effort with FIFA both on and off the pitch. So what can we expect from FIFA 18?

When is it released and what platforms is it on?

FIFA 18 is released on 29 September for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360 and PS3. For the avoidance of doubt, everything listed here will apply to the PS4, Xbox One and PC version. The Switch has its own features, which we will cover further down, while the older consoles’ offering will be more limited.

View photos FIFA 18 More

What can we expect from the gameplay?

FIFA 18 is the series’ sophomore year on Frostbite, following its shift to EA’s proprietary game engine last year. And after getting hands-on with the game, you can really see how the FIFA team have grasped the engine’s quirks. There is a definable difference in both look and motion. It is stunning to look at, with a vast improvement in lighting and texture.

But of course its all in how it plays, and there is an unquestionable improvement. Games are more fluid, natural and, perhaps most importantly, unpredictable. A new animation system sees the ball bouncing and bobbling in a more realistic fashion, while players will move and shape their bodies in a host of different ways that opens up options in both attack and defense, while EA has also promised more control over both crossing and dribbling. Where FIFA has compared unfavourably with PES in recent years, is that EA’s game can often feel a little automated as fancy but overlong animations play out. Obviously how that plays out long term remains to be seen, but in the short term that looks to have been addressed in some style.

The other area in which FIFA was behind PES is in terms of player and team personality. Teams and players felt more individual in PES, allowing you to adjust tactics and counter better teams with smart tactics and physicality. It seems this is something FIFA has taken to heart, promising more defined player personality. EA are promising even individual players will feel like their real-world counterparts, but the important thing will be if this idea filters throughout all of the teams and players to make for compelling, unpredictable match-ups.

Will there be another Journey?

Read More