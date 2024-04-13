The ‘Field of Dreams’ in Greenfield opens gates for little league players

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It is time to play ball! At least for little leaguers at the Greenfield Baseball Association where everyone can’t wait for Opening Day.

Early in 2023, the association started with dusty fields and a dream, hoping to restore them and get the kids back on the field. Until a lawn mower was stolen, halting the progress and triggering an outpouring of community help to get the job done.

League President, Phillip Martinez, said looking at where the fields are today warms his heart.

“Seeing them come back to the fields happy, the positive notion is ‘hey man this is great’, we have a good place to play now that makes me happy,” said Martinez.

Protester who threatened city council weeps at arraignment

In anticipation for the big Opening Day Saturday, everyone is practicing to beat the competition.

“I’m very excited, yesterday I promised my mom and dad I would hit two home runs and I did,” said Alexander. “This is my second year in baseball.”

With these little leaguers, it is hard not to want to join in on the fun.

From dirt fields to a field of dreams, the game is on for Greenfield Baseball.

Greenfield little league Opening Day begins Saturday at 8 a.m., find out more information about the event here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.