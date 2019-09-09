FIBA World Cup Day 10: Team USA advances to quarterfinals in win over Brazil
Gregg Popovich and Team USA took care of business on Monday, beating Brazil 89-73 to advance to the quarterfinals. Brazil was only down by four points at the half but a Marcus Smart 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter gave USA the momentum and they never looked back. Celtics point guard Kemba Walker and Pacers big man Myles Turner both finished with 16 points, while Jaylen Brown added 11. The USA has now won 58 straight FIBA regulation games and will face France on Wednesday.
Spurs guard Patty Mills led Australia in a 100-98 win over France. Mills had his highest scoring game of the tournament with 30 points, and Australia secured the top spot in their group heading into the quarterfinals.
The 8 teams advancing to the quarterfinals are Argentina, Serbia, USA, France, Spain, Poland, Australia and Czech Republic.
Monday’s scores:
Group K
Greece 84, Czech Republic 77
USA 89, Brazil 73
Group L
Lithuania 74, Dominican Republic 55
Australia 100, France 98
Group O
Montenegro 80, Japan 65
New Zealand 102, Turkey 101
Group P
Jordan 79, Senegal 77
Germany 82, Canada 76
Below we take a look at how NBA players fared today:
Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown (USA): 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists
Marcus Smart (USA): 9 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block, 1 assist
Jayson Tatum (USA: Did not play - Ankle injury
Kemba Walker (USA): 16 points, 1 rebound, 5 assists
Brooklyn Nets
Joe Harris (USA): 8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist
Charlotte Hornets
Nicolas Batum (France): 13 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block, 1 assist
Chicago Bulls
Cristiano Felicio (Brazil): 2 rebounds.
Tomas Satoransky (Czech Republic): 13 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists
Cleveland Cavaliers
Matthew Dellavedova (Australia): 6 points, 3 rebounds, 9 assists
Cedi Osman (Turkey): 32 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists
Dallas Mavericks
Maxi Kleber (Germany): 20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist
Indiana Pacers
Myles Turner (USA): 16 points, 8 rebounds
Domantas Sabonis (Lithuania): 7 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block, 4 assists
Memphis Grizzlies
Bruno Caboclo (Brazil): 6 points, 3 rebounds
Jonas Valanciunas (Lithuania): 18 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist
Yuta Watanabe (Japan): 34 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block, 1 assist
Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece): 12 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists
Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Greece): 11 points, 1 assist
Ersan Ilyasova (Turkey): Did not play - Coach’s decision
Brook Lopez (USA): 2 rebounds.
Khris Middleton (USA): 9 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist
New York Knicks
Frank Ntilikina (France): 7 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists
Oklahoma City Thunder
Dennis Schroder (Germany): 21 points, 10 rebounds, 1 block, 9 assists
Orlando Magic
Khem Birch (Canada): 15 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block, 2 assists
Evan Fournier (France): 31 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists
Nikola Vucevic (Montenegro): 18 points, 7 rebounds, 1 block
Philadelphia 76ers
Furkan Korkmaz (Turkey): Did not play - Coach’s decision
Phoenix Suns
Aron Baynes (Australia): 21 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists
Sacramento Kings
Harrison Barnes (USA): 10 points, 2 rebounds
San Antonio Spurs
Patty Mills (Australia): 30 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists
Derrick White (USA): 4 points, 2 assists
Utah Jazz
Rudy Gobert (France): 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 6 assists
Joe Ingles (Australia): 23 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists
Donovan Mitchell (USA): 6 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block, 7 assists
Washington Wizards
Rui Hachimura (Japan): Did not play- Minor knee injury