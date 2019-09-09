FIBA World Cup Day 10: Team USA advances to quarterfinals in win over Brazil

(Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Gregg Popovich and Team USA took care of business on Monday, beating Brazil 89-73 to advance to the quarterfinals. Brazil was only down by four points at the half but a Marcus Smart 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter gave USA the momentum and they never looked back. Celtics point guard Kemba Walker and Pacers big man Myles Turner both finished with 16 points, while Jaylen Brown added 11. The USA has now won 58 straight FIBA regulation games and will face France on Wednesday.

Spurs guard Patty Mills led Australia in a 100-98 win over France. Mills had his highest scoring game of the tournament with 30 points, and Australia secured the top spot in their group heading into the quarterfinals.

The 8 teams advancing to the quarterfinals are Argentina, Serbia, USA, France, Spain, Poland, Australia and Czech Republic.

Monday’s scores:

Group K

Greece 84, Czech Republic 77

USA 89, Brazil 73

Group L

Lithuania 74, Dominican Republic 55

Australia 100, France 98

Group O

Montenegro 80, Japan 65

New Zealand 102, Turkey 101

Group P

Jordan 79, Senegal 77

Germany 82, Canada 76

Below we take a look at how NBA players fared today:

Jaylen Brown (USA): 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists

Marcus Smart (USA): 9 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block, 1 assist

Jayson Tatum (USA: Did not play - Ankle injury

Kemba Walker (USA): 16 points, 1 rebound, 5 assists

Brooklyn Nets

Joe Harris (USA): 8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist

Charlotte Hornets

Nicolas Batum (France): 13 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block, 1 assist

Chicago Bulls

Cristiano Felicio (Brazil): 2 rebounds.

Tomas Satoransky (Czech Republic): 13 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists

Cleveland Cavaliers

Matthew Dellavedova (Australia): 6 points, 3 rebounds, 9 assists

Cedi Osman (Turkey): 32 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists

Dallas Mavericks

Maxi Kleber (Germany): 20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist

Indiana Pacers

Myles Turner (USA): 16 points, 8 rebounds

Domantas Sabonis (Lithuania): 7 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block, 4 assists

Memphis Grizzlies

Bruno Caboclo (Brazil): 6 points, 3 rebounds

Jonas Valanciunas (Lithuania): 18 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist

Yuta Watanabe (Japan): 34 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block, 1 assist

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece): 12 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists

Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Greece): 11 points, 1 assist

Ersan Ilyasova (Turkey): Did not play - Coach’s decision

Brook Lopez (USA): 2 rebounds.

Khris Middleton (USA): 9 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist

New York Knicks

Frank Ntilikina (France): 7 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

Oklahoma City Thunder

Dennis Schroder (Germany): 21 points, 10 rebounds, 1 block, 9 assists

Orlando Magic

Khem Birch (Canada): 15 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block, 2 assists

Evan Fournier (France): 31 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists

Nikola Vucevic (Montenegro): 18 points, 7 rebounds, 1 block

Philadelphia 76ers

Furkan Korkmaz (Turkey): Did not play - Coach’s decision

Phoenix Suns

Aron Baynes (Australia): 21 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

Sacramento Kings

Harrison Barnes (USA): 10 points, 2 rebounds

San Antonio Spurs

Patty Mills (Australia): 30 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists

Derrick White (USA): 4 points, 2 assists

Utah Jazz

Rudy Gobert (France): 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 6 assists

Joe Ingles (Australia): 23 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists

Donovan Mitchell (USA): 6 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block, 7 assists

Washington Wizards

Rui Hachimura (Japan): Did not play- Minor knee injury