Ferrari show off new ‘blue’ car that will be used at Miami Grand Prix

(Getty Images)

Ferrari have revealed a new “blue” car livery that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will use for this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

The famous red that is synonymous with Ferrari will take a slight twist for this weekend’s F1 race in Miami, as the Italian car will have dashes of blue around the red body. Sainz and Leclerc will also wear blue overalls as they look to battle against Red Bull in the second Sprint weekend of the calendar.

The new design is coming back after a nearly 50-year absence to celebrate colours from its past, Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino, two shades of blue that were part of daily life in Maranello, the birthplace of Ferrari.

Ferrari’s team principal Frederic Vassuer said: “The upcoming Miami Grand Prix will be one to remember in the history of our team, as in Florida we will be celebrating our heritage through a unique livery, rediscovering two colours that are part of our history.”

The colouring isn’t the only new feature on the car’s shell, with Ferrari’s multi-year sponsorship deal with American technology company HP announced last week and debuting this weekend.

(Scuderia Ferrari)

Vassuer added: “With so many things in common, we believe that HP’s title partnership will greatly benefit both marques and I can’t wait for us to start working together from this weekend.

“Scuderia Ferrari and HP share many values, including a winning mentality and a clear line of thought that forms the basis of our partnership. Our two companies always strive for excellence and embrace technological innovation, key elements in achieving our respective goals.

(Scuderia Ferrari)

“Like us, HP believes in the importance of ensuring that everyone in its organisation can give of their best, as that’s the only way to get great results. In addition, we believe in the need to nurture talent, teaching and empowering people as exemplified by our Driver Academy.”