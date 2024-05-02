'Ferguson was a second dad to me' - Pique

Former Manchester United defender Gerard Pique says his four years at the club were "incredible" despite not playing "as much as he would have wanted".

Pique left his boyhood club Barcelona at 17 years old to join Sir Alex Ferguson's team but made only 23 appearances in all competitions.

This was because the teenager was behind Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic in the pecking order in central defence.

However, despite his lack of game time, which would later see him re-sign for Barcelona under Pep Guardiola and win every trophy possible, Pique has fond memories of Old Trafford.

"Alex Ferguson was a second dad to me," he told the Euro Leagues Podcast.

"He had that quality of really taking care of the young ones that were coming through. At the time they had a lot of young talent and Cristiano Ronaldo had just arrived too.

"When I was in the dressing room, I felt very integrated and we had a very good team. My experience was incredible.

"I still have a really great relationship with some of my teammates like Rio Ferdinand and Wayne Rooney."

