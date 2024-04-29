Female Spotlight Athlete of the Week Brooke Bednarski

Apr. 29—Name: Brooke Bednarski

School: Portage Area

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Track and field, volleyball and basketball

Parents: Francis Bednarski, of Portage, and Jill Bednarski, of Ebensburg

Athletic achievements: In track and field, 2021 WestPAC champions; In volleyball, 2023 Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 1A all-state team, 2023 District 6 Class 1A first-team pick, 2023 Johnstown Area all-star, 2023 Mainline Newspapers and Altoona Mirror first-team selection and 2021 WestPAC North champions; in basketball, played in 2024 Altoona Mirror Classic and Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association Senior Showcase, 2022 Art Burkett Memorial Tournament MVP, 2021-22 District 6 Class 1A champions and PIAA semifinalists, 2021-22 and 2023-24 Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association honorable mention, 2021-22 WestPAC North champions, 2022 and 2023 Art Burkett Memorial Tournament, JT Kuhn Memorial Tournament and Stevens Carpet One Hardwood Classic champions, and 2023-24 Heritage Conference East Division champs.

Coach's quote: "Brooke's extreme athleticism and tremendous work ethic have allowed her to excel in all three sports. Skilled, fast and powerful; she embodies those attributes common to elite athletes. However, what defines her is the selflessness she exhibits as a teammate. This is exemplified perfectly by the heart she shows defensively in basketball drawing charges. She led the state of Pennsylvania this year, all classes, with 26 charges, nearly doubling her next closest competitor. This insane statistic is more than most teams drew in an entire season. She is our all-state program leader taking charges with 45. A top student in the classroom and service-minded contributor to our community, Brooke is a wonderful young woman with an extremely bright future that will be dearly missed as a Lady Mustang." — Portage basketball and track and field coach Lance Hudak

Favorite subject: Biology

Favorite movie: "Mamma Mia!"

Favorite book: Harry Potter series

Favorite food: Sushi

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Ms. Kenny (science)

Favorite song: "Is It Over Now?" by Taylor Swift

Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat

Outside interests: Reading and spending time with friends and family

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A golden retriever because of my positive attitude

Favorite athletic team: Penn State women's volleyball

Athlete most admired: Former Penn State women's volleyball player Jonni Parker

Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom and dad

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Northern Cambria senior Lauren McCombie

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2022 District 6 Class 1A basketball championship and making it to the PIAA semifinals

How I got my start: My parents helped me explore my interest in sports

Earn a degree in forensic science — Jake Oswalt