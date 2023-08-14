FedEx St. Jude Championship: Lucas Glover beats Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win second straight title

The top 50 in the FedExCup standings have qualified for next week's BMW Championship

Lucas Glover has now won back-to-back weeks on the PGA Tour. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Lucas Glover didn’t make it easy on himself down the stretch.

But after watching his lead slip away in what was a wildly-hot Sunday in Memphis, Glover finished his day perfectly.

Glover tapped in for a par on the first playoff hole at TPC Southwind to beat Patrick Cantlay and claim the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs.

The win marked the sixth of Glover’s career, and his second in as many weeks. It also jumped him up to No. 4 in the FedExCup standings — which is more than 100 spots up from where he sat just two weeks ago.

“You work hard no matter what, whether you’re fighting something or you’re playing great, you just work hard because you never know when it can turn,” Glover said on CBS. “It’s turned very quickly for me, and luckily I’m in a good frame of mind to take advantage of it.”

Glover, who was absolutely drenched in sweat and even dunked his hands into the water cooler at the final tee box in an effort to keep cool, didn’t take any chances in the playoff. He didn’t need to.

Cantlay, who posted a 6-under 64 in his final round, hit his tee shot into the water along the left side of the fairway. Glover’s drive was right down the middle, and he then hit his approach shot about 22 feet from the cup.

While Cantlay’s approach was identical, it didn’t matter. Glover putted down less than a foot from the cup and tapped in for par, while Cantlay missed his par save by a few inches. That sealed the win for Glover.

Glover, 43, is now the first golfer over 40 to win a FedExCup Playoffs event since Tiger Woods did so in 2018. Glover now has more wins in his 40s than he did in his 20s, and he has now won multiple times in a single season for the first time in his career.

Glover grabs back-to-back wins

Glover only made the postseason thanks to his win at the Wyndham Championship. He was No. 112 in the FedExCup standings entering that week in North Carolina, and his win there jumped him up to No. 49 — which was well inside the top-70 who qualified for this week’s event in Memphis.

Glover took a one-shot lead over Jordan Spieth after Friday’s round, and then carded a 4-under 66 on Saturday to maintain his lead. He entered Sunday having made just two bogeys through 54 holes, too, and his round on Saturday was the sixth in his last seven that was a 66 or better.

Yet even with that 66, Glover wasn’t too happy.

“It was scrappy, would be how I would describe that day,” Glover said Saturday. “Parts of it you could remove the ‘S.’ I got a lot out of what I had. Short game bailed me out a lot early, and missed a couple putts I thought I should have made coming in.

“But three months ago if I'd have been mad at 66 or if you told me I'd be mad at 66, I'd say you were crazy.”

Glover’s consistency continued on Saturday, though it took a lot of work on his part to keep that up. He birdied once through his first 10 holes of the day, and managed to save par on the other nine holes despite missing six greens in regulation. He was scrambling once again, but it was working.

It wasn’t until the par-3 14th that Glover made his first real mistake. After making a huge save on the previous hole, Glover’s tee shot landed in the water on the right side of the green. But Glover minimized the damage again after sinking a 30-footer to make his first and only bogey on the back nine all week.

That bogey dropped Glover into second. Cantlay, two groups ahead, had made back-to-back birdies at the 15th and 16th to take the solo lead for the first time.

Glover, though, tapped in for birdie at the 16th to retake a share of the lead and eventually force the playoff.

"No, it was just keep fighting, keep fighting," Glover said when asked about his mindset down the stretch. "Closing holes here aren't easy birdies, and aren't easy pars really under pressure, so it was just keep fighting, stay close, stay close, and I was fortunate to get in a playoff. I said yesterday the guns would be coming, and they came.

"I was just last man standing this week."

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood finished in third at 14-under, and Taylor Moore finished in fifth at 12-under on the week.

Lucas Glover jumps to No. 4 in FedExCup

The top of the FedExCup standings remained largely unchanged after the FedEx St. Jude Championship wrapped up, though Glover made a massive jump.

Glover’s win jumped him up 45 spots to No. 4 in the standings. Though he’s still about 500 points behind Jon Rahm in first place, Glover’s rise is incredible — and it puts him in a great position headed into next week’s BMW Championship.

Rahm, who has four wins already this season, entered the playoffs leading in the FedExCup standings. He finished in T37 on Sunday after a final-round 68, which brought him to 5-under on the week.

Scottie Scheffler started the week in second in the standings, and he held onto his position despite an even-par 70 on Sunday — which he only fell to after making two bogeys and a double on his last three holes. That dropped him to 6-under on the week and into T31.

McIlroy, who entered the week in third, carded a 65 on Sunday to hold his spot. Cantlay jumped up eight spots to No. 5.

The top 50 in the FedExCup standings will now advance to the BMW Championship next week, which marks the second of three events this postseason. The top 30 after next Sunday will then move on to the Tour Championship.