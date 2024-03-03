FC Cincinnati finalizing trade for Inter Miami CF and USMNT defender DeAndre Yedlin

FC Cincinnati is finalizing a trade to acquire Inter Miami CF and U.S. men's national team defender DeAndre Yedlin, Major League Soccer sources confirmed to The Enquirer on Sunday.

With the specifics of the trade still to be revealed, the leagues sources confirmed to The Enquirer FC Cincinnati's pending acquisition of Yedlin. The deal will allow FC Cincinnati to address an area of need at right-wing back, and the acquisition is said to be being viewed internally as one to aid FCC's "win now" mindset.

DeAndre Yedlin, of the U.S. men's national team, will join FC Cincinnati via trade, according to Enquirer reporting. Yedlin is pictured here training with the U.S. men's national team at Cincinnati's Mercy Health Training Center in Milford ahead of a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mexico Nov. 12, 2021 at TQL Stadium.

The right-wing back position became an area of need for FC Cincinnati after the offseason departure of Santiago Arias. So far in 2024, Cincinnati had used Yuya Kubo as the primary but temporary stand-in option at right back.

Alvas Powell played on the right flank Saturday against the Chicago Fire as Kubo moved to the left in the absence of Luca Orellano, whose father passed away.

Yedlin's arrival would eliminate the need for stand-ins, and for head coach Pat Noonan to reshuffle his proverbial deck of cards. The 30-year-old Seattle native is well-traveled, having played more than 100 times for England's Newcastle United FC and making 81 appearances for the USMNT. Yedlin was named to the USMNT's 2014 and 2022 World Cup rosters.

Yedlin's MLS roots run deep. He was Seattle Sounders' first-ever homegrown signing. Between stints at Seattle and Miami, Yedlin has 121 career MLS appearances and 116 starts, including on Saturday as Inter Miami romped over Orlando City SC, 5-0.

