Who is favored to win the 2024 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs?

The Run for the Roses takes place Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, with the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Oddsmakers have made the first dent in trying to figure out who will win the first leg of the Triple Crown, as 20 3-year-old horses try to cross the finish line first at the 1 1/4 mile course, which length hasn't changed since 1896.

Fierceness, who will start from the No. 17 post, is the early betting favorite, coming in as at 5-2 odds, and will be ridden by three-time Kentucky Derby winner John Velazquez.

Others expected to make a mark include Sierra Leone (3-1), Catching Freedom (8-1), Just A Touch (10-1), and Forever Young (10-1), who comes into the race having won each of his five starts in the last two years.

Current odds, courtesy of KentuckyDerby.com.

1. Dornoch (17-1)

2. Sierra Leone (5-1)

3. Mystik Dan (20-1)

4. Catching Freedom (8-1)

5. Catalytic (30-1)

6. Just Steel (20-1)

7. Honor Marie (20-1)

8. Just A Touch (10-1)

9. Encino (Scratched)

10. T O Password (30-1)

11. Forever Young (10-1)

12. Track Phantom (20-1)

13. West Saratoga (50-1)

14. Endlessly (30-1)

15. Domestic Product (30-1)

16. Grand Mo the First (50-1)

17. Fierceness (5-2)

18. Stronghold (20-1)

19. Resilience (20-1)

20. Society Man (50-1)

21. Epic Man (50-1)

How to watch: Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby with a Peacock subscription

