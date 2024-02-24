New father Spencer Johnson travels with BYU to face Kansas State

BYU’s Spencer Johnson greets fans following BYU’s victory over Iowa State on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in the Marriott Center. | BYU Photo

When BYU faces off with Kansas State Saturday, it will be Spencer Johnson’s first time taking the floor as a father.

The Cougars guard and his wife Issy welcomed their firstborn son Thursday, making Johnson’s status questionable for the weekend road trip.

But Johnson did in fact travel with the team and expected to play against the Wildcats, a BYU spokesperson confirmed to the Deseret News Friday.

Special shoutout to Spencer and Issy Johnson for the birth of their healthy baby boy earlier today! @CoachMarkPope shares how the team found out!#BYUSN #BYUBASKETBALL pic.twitter.com/gmMEHTRP15 — BYUtv Sports Nation (@BYUSportsNation) February 23, 2024

Head coach Mark Pope had told reporters Thursday afternoon that it was still undetermined whether or not Johnson would make the trip to Manhattan, but he seemed to lean more toward the affirmative during his weekly BYUtv appearance Thursday evening.

Johnson scored six points with three assists and a game-high nine rebounds in BYU’s upset win over No. 11 Baylor Tuesday night.

He is one of only three Cougars to appear in every game thus far on the season, and is averaging 10.5 points and 5.7 boards in the process.

Between childbirth and the Big 12’s trademark intensity, it’s been quite the week for Johnson.

Pope attempted to put the craziness in perspective to compliment his veteran’s ability to handle it all.

“It’s almost incomprehensible thinking about it,” Pope told reporters Thursday. “(Play) Baylor Tuesday, firstborn son Thursday, (play) Kansas State Saturday, (play) Kansas Tuesday. Could you have a better life?”