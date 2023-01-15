Father of Georgia football OL Warren McClendon updates his status after car crash

Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon speaks to the media on the first day of football practice ahead of the start of the season in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. News Joshua L Jones

Warren McClendon, a starting offensive tackle for Georgia football the past three seasons, needed only a couple of stitches in his forehead after he was a passenger in a car crash Sunday morning that took the lives of a teammate and Bulldogs recruiting staffer.

“Lil Warren was in the car that was involved in the accident and he is doing well,” his father, Warren Sr. said via text message to the Athens Banner-Herald on Sunday afternoon. “We are asking everyone to pray for Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy’s family. We are with lil Warren and will let everyone know more later. Thank you for your prayers.”

Willock, another Georgia offensive lineman, died at the scene of the crash on the east side of Athens Sunday. LeCroy, a recruiting staff member, was the driver of the car and died later at the hospital, according to Athens-Clarke County Police.

“…He is devastated about the loss of his roommate and close friend,” Warren Sr. said.

Another passenger, identified by police as a 26-year old female, sustained serious injuries. Georgia athletics did not identify her but said she also was a member of the football program.

McClendon, a first-team All-SEC selection from Brunswick, announced Saturday afternoon he was declaring for the NFL draft.

He is the cousin of Georgia wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon and nephew of former Georgia running back Willie McClendon.

