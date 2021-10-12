  • Oops!
Fantasy football rankings for Week 6

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
Kyler Murray delivered his quietest outing of the season in Week 5, throwing for 229 yards and just one touchdown. He also rushed for a SINGLE yard after taking off for 15 or more in his previous four games.

It was definitely a surprise for everyone, especially when you consider that Murray — considered the MVP favorite by many — was taking the league by storm early on.

We'll see if the electric Cardinals quarterback can get back to his high-scoring ways when he takes on a Cleveland Browns team that just let Justin Herbert and the Chargers drop 47 points on them.

Our analysts get you ready for Murray vs. the Browns and every other Week 6 game with their overall fantasy football rankings. Be sure to bookmark them as you make your lineup decisions!

