Fantasy football rankings for Week 6

Kyler Murray delivered his quietest outing of the season in Week 5, throwing for 229 yards and just one touchdown. He also rushed for a SINGLE yard after taking off for 15 or more in his previous four games.

It was definitely a surprise for everyone, especially when you consider that Murray — considered the MVP favorite by many — was taking the league by storm early on.

We'll see if the electric Cardinals quarterback can get back to his high-scoring ways when he takes on a Cleveland Browns team that just let Justin Herbert and the Chargers drop 47 points on them.

