Fantasy Hockey Trade Analyzer: It's a good time to deal Timo Meier away

Connor Ingram had a hot run with two shutouts a few weeks ago, but may be looking at a timeshare in goal for the Arizona Coyotes, making him a target to trade away in fantasy. (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

This week's trade options feature plenty of undervalued producers who could potentially be lured away from other fantasy managers. The cost to acquire them probably won't break the bank and the payoff of bringing them on board could provide a significant boost to your rosters.

We also have some intriguing sell-high options to use as trade bait thanks to recent success.

TRADE FOR

Robert Thomas, C, St. Louis Blues (65% rostered)

Thomas has been a steady source of offense for St. Louis this season. He's only gone two games without a point while compiling 13 goals and 24 assists over 33 contests. Thomas has also amassed five markers and seven helpers in his past eight with five multi-point performances during that stretch.

His 92-point pace may slow as the season progresses, but 57 assists and 77 points over 72 games in 2021-22 is sufficient evidence to prove he's capable of finishing with at least 80. It certainly helps that he's averaged a career-high 20:36 this year. Thomas has also recorded 2.18 shots per contest, which also marks a personal best.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Thomas for Seth Jarvis

Matt Duchene, C/RW, Dallas Stars (66% rostered)

Duchene has been all over the scoresheet since starting the season with a four-game pointless skid, having racked up 11 goals and 18 assists across 27 appearances. He's provided the Stars with valuable secondary scoring after being bought out by Nashville at the end of last season.

Duchene ranks second among Dallas forwards in average ice time (17:07) and leads in even-strength scoring (23). He also ranks first in the league with six game-winning goals. Duchene is on track to surpass the 70-point plateau for the fourth time in his career.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Duchene for Drew Doughty

Josh Norris, C, Ottawa Senators (36% rostered)

Norris has rebounded nicely after being limited to 74 appearances over his previous two campaigns. He had to wait until Oct. 18 against Washington to make his season debut, but has been making up for lost time with 12 goals, eight assists and 71 shots over 26 outings. He also sits second on the Sens with 180 faceoff wins.

Norris has been flying under the radar despite tallying seven goals and 10 points in his last 10 contests. He's currently on a 60-point pace, which makes him worthy of being rostered in more leagues. As a result, Norris makes for a nice pickup via a trade or from being claimed off the waiver wire where available.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Norris for Jake Sanderson

John Carlson, D, Washington Capitals (92% rostered)

Carlson is still stuck on one goal this season, which he scored back on Oct. 18 against Ottawa. He's only managed 19 points overall, though he's collected four assists from his past three games.

Carlson has hit double digits in goals seven times, including a personal best of 17 in 2021-22. His career-low 1.5 shooting percentage is also bound to improve. Washington's offense will soon get a boost with Max Pacioretty's much-anticipated debut. If he can remain healthy, he should also improve the Capitals' 29th-ranked power play — which Carlson is a major part of.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Carlson for Aaron Ekblad

TRADE AWAY

Connor Ingram, G, Arizona Coyotes (76% rostered)

Ingram has been a pleasant surprise, having posted two shutouts and a .968 save percentage during a five-game win streak from Nov. 25 to Dec. 4. He had been splitting starts with Karel Vejmelka before his red-hot play changed that plan.

Ingram has settled down of late, which has opened the door for Vejmelka. Ingram has registered a 1-4-0 record with an .873 save percentage in his past six outings. Meanwhile, Vejmelka has stopped 73 of 75 shots in his last three — including one in relief — en route to three straight wins.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Ingram and Vejmelka alternating again. Arizona has played better this season, but their goaltenders remain hard to trust.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Ingram and Eeli Tolvanen for Anze Kopitar

Timo Meier, LW/RW, New Jersey Devils (80% rostered)

Meier has been a frustrating player for fantasy managers this season, but his recent uptick of three goals from his past two outings could make him easier to deal. He had been mired in a nine-game scoreless slump before heating up prior to the Christmas break. If you don't intend to drop Meier, it's worth seeing what you can get for him now that he's shown some signs of improvement.

Overall, he's produced a disappointing eight goals and six assists through 25 games. Meier's average ice time per game is down to 16:45 after being above 19 minutes in each of his final two years with San Jose. He's bounced between line combinations and currently finds himself outside Jersey's top-six forward group.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Meier for Gabriel Vilardi

Mattias Ekholm, D, Edmonton Oilers (45% rostered)

Ekholm has recently been a popular waiver addition, which could benefit his trade value. He's registered four assists over a three-game point streak after only managing one goal in his previous seven contests.

Ekholm represents a solid source of shots on goal, blocked shots and hits, yet has never been known as a reliable offensive contributor as he's only topped the 40-point mark once and is projected to finish below that threshold again. Finding a blueliner with plenty of category coverage with better offensive upside probably won't be that difficult.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Ekholm and Joel Eriksson Ek for John Tavares and Oliver Ekman-Larsson