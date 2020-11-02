Fantasy Football Week 9 Waiver Wire: Priority pickups heading into the season's second-half

In addition to the usual injuries and illnesses of 2020, this week we also have the trade deadline to contend with. So there's a lot happening in fantasy circles. We're here to help prioritize the top fantasy pickups. All players listed below are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, and all are approved for immediate use. If you have needs, we have solutions...

Running backs on the wire

It's fair to say that not much has gone according to script for New England lately, but the team's running game has been just fine since Harris entered the mix. Harris rushed for 102 yards on 16 carries on Sunday against the Bills, the second time in four games he's reached triple-digit yardage. He's now averaging 5.7 YPC on 49 attempts. Give the man a clean rushing lane and, generally speaking, good things are gonna happen...

Harris is only rarely used as a receiving option, so he's definitely at risk of being erased if game-flow doesn't favor the run. But that shouldn't be an issue next week when the Patriots face the Jets on Monday at MetLife. Harris is basically unbenchable in Week 9, considering the matchup.

Recommended offer, assuming $100 budget: $22

This will serve as final call on Hasty, who is now one of two remaining healthy-ish running backs for the Niners. Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. are both on IR and Tevin Coleman reinjured his knee in Sunday's loss. Hasty handled an inefficient 13 touches against Seattle, gaining only 31 total yards, but he found the end zone on a nifty 1-yard stretch in the second-quarter...

Keep that someplace safe.



First NFL TD for JaMycal Hasty 🙌



📺 #SFvsSEA on FOX pic.twitter.com/oMwJE5RNQn — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 1, 2020

The Niners next play on Thursday night against Green Bay, so there's really no time for any other backs to get healthy enough to return. It's going to be all Hasty and Jerick McKinnon, facing a defense that was just steamrolled by Dalvin Cook. Hasty should rank as a playable RB2 in the week ahead, but let's not assume he'll retain his standing beyond the team's Week 11 bye.

Offer: $16

If you're a past or current member of the Colts, there's a decent chance you scored a touchdown on Sunday against Detroit. Nyheim Hines had a pair of receiving TDs, Jack Doyle had one, Trey Burton took a direct snap and ran for a score and Wilkins delivered a 1-yard touchdown.

Notably, rookie running back Jonathan Taylor did not visit the end-zone, despite his team's relative dominance. Taylor somehow finished with just 31 scoreless scrimmage yards on an afternoon in which the Colts scored 41 points. He was out-snapped by Wilkins, 38 to 25, and dramatically out-rushed, 89 to 22. Wilkins' short rushing score actually came one play after Taylor was stuffed. Not a great day for the rookie. He's now reportedly dealing with an ankle issue, too.

Wilkins, clearly, is looking like a solid pickup based on Sunday's usage. He actually started the second half ahead of Taylor, for what it's worth. We need to view this backfield as something of a committee heading into a messy Week 9 matchup with Baltimore. Head coach Frank Reich offered some very standard-issue rode-the-hot-hand comments regarding Wilkins following Sunday's win, but it's tough to imagine the vet won't see an increase in opportunities moving forward. Wilkins has averaged 5.2 YPC over the course of his career, so it's not as if he's never shown a few flashes of talent. Again, next week's matchup is rough, but Wilkins clearly merits a long look.

Offer: $14

Pretty much every time J.K. Dobbins broke off a decent gain on Sunday (which happened frequently), some corner of the internet declared that he'd finally taken over the featured role for Baltimore. And then, inevitably, Gus Edwards would return to the game and continue piling up yardage. In the end, both backs were great. Dobbins rushed for 113 yards on 15 carries while Edwards gained 87 on 16 attempts, including a 1-yard score. Gus checked out briefly with a knee malfunction, but he returned.