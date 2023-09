Zack Moss has been putting up the fantasy points the past two weeks. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Rob Carr via Getty Images)

Zack Moss has been a fantasy revelation since taking over the starter's job for the Indianapolis Colts. Moss has scored double-digit fantasy points in the two games since being activated by the team.

The question now is, what will happen to Moss when Jonathan Taylor is activated from the PUP list?

Well, that's a question for another week. For now, Moss remains a set-it-and-forget-it flex option, at the very minimum.

[Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Our analysts have compiled their flex rankings to help you set your lineups for Week 4. Check them out below:

Who will you start in this important lineup spot in Week 4?