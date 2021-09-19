Fantasy Football Week 2 Booms and Busts: Derek Carr lets it rip

For years, Derek Carr has been a fantasy afterthought, a backup, a secondary plan. He peaked at QB10 back in 2016, and he’s been in the QB2 range — usually somewhere in the teens — ever since.

But maybe these 2021 Raiders need to write a new script. Maybe it’s time to junk the running game and let Derek cook.

I expected a team to come out flat in this Raiders-Steelers match, and one sure did — the Steelers. Although Carr was working without Josh Jacobs and didn’t get anything from the understudy running backs, the Raiders moved the ball easily through the air. Carr rang up 382 yards and two touchdowns on the vaunted Steelers defense, coasting to an easy 26-17 victory.

The Steelers did all they could to make sure Darren Waller (5-65-0) didn’t destroy them, but Carr found other options. Henry Ruggs (5-113-1) got loose for a game-clinching 61-yard touchdown. Bryan Edwards had a modest 3-40-0 day on three targets, but he also had a touchdown catch wiped out by penalty. Hunter Renfrow (5-57-0) still offers PPR value in deeper pools.

Perhaps the Raiders will go pass-heavy even when Jacobs (toe/ankle) is ready to return. Either way, Waller will remain parked at the No. 2 spot in the tight end ranks, and Carr could keep pushing the QB1 grouping. And with young players like Ruggs and Edwards starting to flash weekly, you can see the upside to this offense. I might have to burn every preseason prediction I made on this team, figuring Las Vegas was a sure bet to finish last in a very deep AFC West.

Steelers in midst of offensive identity crisis

Meanwhile, the Steelers need to figure out who they are on offense. Najee Harris (10-38-0) once again struggled to get free behind a makeshift Pittsburgh offensive line, though he fixed his fantasy day with a nifty 25-yard touchdown catch. Diontae Johnson continues to be a target monster (12 looks, 9-105-0 result, but he also suffered an injury), but Chase Claypool needed nine targets to get three catches. JuJu Smith-Schuster had six short catches and a day-saving touchdown run.

As talented as this receiver room is, I have to be tempered on the offense's upside — because it’s hard to trust Ben Roethlisberger these days. Big Ben looked sluggish and old in the season opener, but the defense stole a win at Buffalo. Roethlisberger huffed and puffed to a 27-40-295-1-1 line against the ordinary Raiders defense; that’s simply not enough production in today’s pass-happy NFL. I can’t imagine Roethlisberger being startable as a QB1 in fantasy leagues this year.

Too long, didn’t read? The arrow is pointing up on the Raiders passing game, and it should do well against the Dolphins and Chargers in the next two weeks. But it could be last call for the aging Roethlisberger, which caps the upside of his talented targets.

The 1 pm ET window was a little bit of a fantasy dud, but there have been fireworks in the late games. I’ll have much to talk about when I update this file shortly.