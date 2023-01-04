Week 18 Fantasy Football: Tight End rankings

For those of you still competing in fantasy leagues through Week 18, below you'll find our analysts' positional rankings. Obviously fantasy football seems particularly inconsequential right now, however. Our thoughts are still very much with Buffalo's Damar Hamlin as well as his family, friends and teammates. Everything else related to football (and certainly to fantasy) is far less important today.

Did you reach your fantasy league's playoffs with Darren Waller still occupying one of your roster spots? If so, congratulations! You may have reaped the benefits — or you potentially still get to, if a fantasy championship remains on the line in Week 18. The Las Vegas Raiders tight end has shown up during the fantasy playoff stretch, posting TE6, TE14 and TE4 finishes, the most recent of which came on a huge day from... Jarrett Stidham?

[Week 17 and 18 fantasy football status updates]

Stidham in Week 17 became just the second quarterback to throw for 350-plus yards and three touchdowns in his first career start and the only quarterback other than Patrick Mahomes to throw three touchdown passes against the San Francisco 49ers this season. Waller was the recipient of one of those touchdowns and averaged a season-best 24 yards per reception on his way to a 72-yard day.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been producing at just the right time in fantasy. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Waller's last few weeks will leave many wondering what could've been this season, especially at the fantasy wasteland that was the tight end position. It's been a difficult campaign for Waller (and, really, the Raiders as a whole) dating back to training camp when he was sidelined, and a hamstring injury has limited him to just eight games played.

But he's hit the ground running since returning from injured reserve in Week 15. Two of Waller's three touchdowns this season have come in the last three weeks, as have more than half (178) of his total receiving yards (353).

On deck for Waller's season finale: the Chiefs. Waller played just eight snaps in the Raiders' Week 5 trip to Kansas City before exiting due to injury.

Here's the tight end position — check out where Waller and the rest of the TEs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 18:

