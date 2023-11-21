Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings
Two of the best running quarterbacks for fantasy (and reality) will square off in a much-anticipated matchup in Week 12 — just check out their rushing numbers from the QB position below:
Yes, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will face Josh Allen and the Bills in Week 12. Could this be a precursor to a future Super Bowl?
Fantasy managers will definitely be counting on these two stars to put up the fantasy numbers in Week 12.
[Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]
Everyone has to set their lineups with that and all the other Week 12 matchups in mind. We've got you covered on that front — check out our full fantasy football rankings below:
Best of luck in your Week 12 matchups!