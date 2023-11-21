Fantasy Football Week 12 TE Rankings

What's up with Sam LaPorta?

Remember when the rookie tight end was taking the fantasy world by storm from Day 1? That seems so long ago.

LaPorta hasn't cracked the double-digit fantasy-point mark since Week 8, even with a pair of plus matchups coming after the Lions' bye week.

[Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

Thankfully, LaPorta has a plethora of plus matchups moving forward that can hopefully help the talented rookie get right (and the fantasy points a needed boost).

Check out how LaPorta and the rest of the tight ends stack up in our Week 12 TE rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 12 fantasy TE leaderboard?